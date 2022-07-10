ENG Vs IND, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score: England (61/1) Bat First; India Eye Clean Sweep

Busy Over Ravi Bishnoi returns for his second over. Dawid Malan gets a four off the third to deep extra cover, courtesy a misfield from Virat Kohli. A run out chance off the last ball with Dawid Malan at the danger end. Nine from the over. ENG - 61/1 (7)

50 Up Harshal Patel gets his first over. Fifth bowler inside powerplay. A single, then a four as Dawid Malan slices over backward point. Then a return dropped catch. Bursts through the hands. A double off the fourth and 50 up for England. In the air, driving on the up. Singles to end the powerplay. Nine from the over. ENG - 52/1 (6)

Another Roy Six Ravindra Jadeja on. Stand and deliver from Jason Roy, six over the bowler's head. And the ball is untraceable. Then a four off the third, over mid-on. 11 from the over. ENG - 43/1 (5)

Buttler Goes Avesh Khan continues. Jos Buttler takes a three off first, then one leg bye. A dot, then drags one. Buttler goes for 18 off 9. Dawid Malan joins Jason Roy, and he is greeted with a hard length ball. A wide for height. Five from the over. ENG - 32/1 (4)

Roy Six Ravi Bishnoi on. Singles off the fourth and fifth, then a six off the last. Jason Roy using power game, slog sweep and over deep mid-wicket. Eight from the over. ENG - 27/0 (3). Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has taken the first set against Novak Djokovic

Expensive Malik Umran Malik shares the new pace. Fires in and a four as Jos Buttler cuts loose over cover-point. And Buttler makes a statesman. No swing and lots of pace, and Buttler dismisses the fifth for a six, over deep mid-wicket. A wide, down leg. A cover drive for a four to end the over. 17 from the over. ENG - 19/0 (2)

Fine Start Three dots, and Jason Roy takes a couple to mid-on, then two dots. Good start from Avesh Khan. ENG - 2/0 (1)

Ready... Avesh Khan with the new ball. Jason Roy to face the first ball. His opening partner is Jos Buttler.

Minutes Ago Before he heads out to the middle for toss, #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 obliges the fans at Trent Bridge.😊 pic.twitter.com/xWoTNxkOcv — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2022

Playing XIs England : Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson. India : Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi.

Changes Two changes for England and four for India. This time, Rohit Sharma remembers all four, in fact, eight of them. Proficient! Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in for England. Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran miss out. For India, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in for Bhuvneshwar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.

Toss Jos Buttler wins the toss and England will bat first against India.

Head-to-head India and England have met 21 times, with the former leading 12-9 in the head-to-head record. India have won the last four matches. England last beat India on March 16, 2021 in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Streak Saturday's win was Rohit Sharma's 19th consecutive win as Indian captain across formats, which is only behind Ricky Ponting (20 in 2003 - all in ODIs).