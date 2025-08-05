West Ham United Transfers: Former WHUFC Full-Back Vladimir Coufal Joins Hoffenheim

Coufal left West Ham as a free agent
Czech Republic international made 147 PL appearances
Coufal will play in the Bundesliga
Former West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on a one-year contract to provide cover for the injured Valentin Gendrey.
Gendrey suffered a broken ankle and torn ligaments when falling awkwardly in pre-season training and is expected to miss much of the 2025-26 season.
Hoffenheim, who finished just three points clear of the Bundesliga's relegation play-off spot last campaign, have moved swiftly to source a replacement for the 25-year-old.
Coufal left West Ham as a free agent when his contract expired at the end of last season, having made 147 Premier League appearances in five years at the London Stadium.
Coufal provided seven assists in the English top flight in 2023-24, but he was limited to 11 starts in the competition last term following the departure of David Moyes.
Hoffenheim's sporting director, Andreas Schicker, believes the Czechia international will be able to hit the ground running, with their Bundesliga opener taking them to Bayer Leverkusen on August 23.
"After the serious injury and the long-term absence of Valentin Gendrey, we had to be active in the transfer market again in order to responsibly fill the position of right-back for the coming season," he told the club's website.
"With Vladimir, we're signing a player who fits the profile and can immediately close the gap. Due to his experience, he will hardly need any time to get used to the Bundesliga."