38 Wards, 12 Districts: What Kerala’s First Local Poll Test Under UDF Rule Looks Like

The LDF has also used the so-called “freebie” row to attack the government. It pointed to Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan’s trip to flood-hit Malappuram district on a chartered flight provided by an “anonymous benefactor”, Local Body Minister K M Shaji’s use of a borrowed luxury car as his official vehicle and the overseas trips of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Sports Minister O J Janeesh. It has also alleged that CMRL’s “slush fund ledger”, supposedly seized by the ED, named Chennithala and Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty.