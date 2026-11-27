Summary:

The penalty will apply at all current and future MLFF plazas, but only where intent to evade tolls is established.

NHAI is using AI and the VAHAN database to identify defaulters and recover unpaid tolls.

Barrier-free MLFF toll plazas have seen a rise in net revenue since the system was introduced.

Deliberately evading toll payments at Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) plazas could cost vehicle owners six times the applicable user fee, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announcing a penalty equivalent to five times the fee, in addition to recovery of the original amount.

MLFF is a barrier-less electronic tolling system. FASTag readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are installed on national highways to identify vehicles and automatically deduct the user fee. Under MLFF, vehicles do not have to stop at all for toll payments. The system is designed to reduce waiting times, congestion, fuel consumption and emissions at toll plazas.

An official from the Ministry told Outlook on Friday that instances had also been reported of certain vehicle owners deliberately masking, concealing or tampering with their vehicle registration plates to evade toll payments. The Ministry has now decided that vehicle users found deliberately masking, tampering with or concealing their registration numbers, or not affixing a FASTag, with the intention of evading user fees under the MLFF tolling system, will be penalised.

“The penalty will be five times the applicable user fee at the fee plaza concerned. It will be charged in addition to the recovery of the user fee itself. The penalty amount will be passed on to the Authority,” the Ministry official said. The penalty will apply wherever MLFF is implemented and at each new location where it is introduced in the future.

It will apply only where the act is established to have been committed with the intention of evading user fees. It covers registration numbers on the front, rear or both, in cases where the FASTag could not be detected either.

Earlier this week, the Ministry said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had taken serious cognisance of deliberate toll evasion incidents and was closely coordinating with the concerned state governments and enforcement agencies to ensure strict action against such defaulters. The Ministry said the offending vehicles would be identified through a robust, technology-driven process.

“Tampering with, masking or concealing a number plate, or not affixing a FASTag, to avoid user fees is a deliberate act of evasion. It will cost five times the fee, on top of the fee itself. Road users are advised to keep registration numbers clearly visible at all times and to pay user fees as due,” the Ministry advised road users.

AI-Based Technology To Identify Defaulters

The Ministry had earlier said that, to check such evasions, police checkposts had been established at certain MLFF locations, including Gharaunda Fee Plaza, where vehicles found indulging in such practices were being intercepted and challaned under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“Simultaneously, NHAI is deploying AI-based technological solutions, including Vehicle Fingerprinting and integration with the VAHAN database, to identify such vehicles and trace their registered owners. E-notices are being issued for recovery of unpaid user fees, and applicable VAHAN services are being restricted in cases where such notices remain unpaid, in accordance with the prescribed enforcement framework,” the Ministry said.

National Highway users are required to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. In cases of insufficient FASTag balance, or an invalid or non-functional FASTag, users are issued an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of user fees. Such users are required to pay the normal user fee within 72 hours of receiving the E-Notice. In case of non-compliance after 72 hours, the user fee will be charged at twice the normal rate for the vehicle category.

In July 2024, the Ministry made it compulsory to affix FASTag to the front windscreen from the inside to deter National Highway users from deliberately not fixing it. NHAI issued guidelines to collect double user fees from such users entering the toll lane. The Ministry had said then that the deliberate non-affixation of FASTag to the windscreen led to unnecessary delays at toll plazas, causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users.

MLFF: Barrier-Less Tolling

MLFF is a technology-driven tolling system that eliminates the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas. The system facilitates the seamless movement of vehicles, reduces congestion and travel time, minimises fuel consumption and vehicular emissions, and enhances transparency and efficiency in toll collection.

The new technology was launched on May 1, 2026, at Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat and was later expanded to Mundka, Daulatpura, Gharaunda, Manoharpura, Shahjahanpur and Paranur by October. Nemili and Chenasamudram went live in November 2026.

As of October 31, net revenue to NHAI from these toll plazas had increased by around 20 per cent compared with the corresponding pre-MLFF baseline. Transaction volumes have also registered significant growth, the Ministry said.

“In absolute terms, the seven plazas have generated cumulative net revenue of around ₹538.95 crore, as against the corresponding pre-MLFF benchmark of approximately ₹449.72 crore, representing additional net revenue of about ₹89.23 crore,” the Ministry said, adding that this demonstrated that MLFF was not merely facilitating faster toll collection but was also improving the efficiency and coverage of toll collection, reducing revenue leakage and ensuring better realisation of the applicable user fee.