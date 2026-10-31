Review of Richard Osman’s ‘We Chase Shadows’

Many of the characters Osman writes about are types that we have met in his Thursday Murder Club mysteries, pub frequenters and those who live peaceful secluded lives, so one might wonder why he chose to embark on a new series, Steve after all, comes into the senior’s category and he is a widower who would have fitted snugly into the previous series. So, for that matter, is the beautiful Rosie who hides her age as adroitly as she can. As far as Osman is concerned, friendship, work and adventure have no age limit.