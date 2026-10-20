Richard Riehle, known for Office Space, has died at the age of 78.
His representatives said his career spanned nearly five decades and 400 projects.
The actor appeared in The Fugitive, Bridesmaids and the series Barry.
Richard Riehle, the actor best known for playing Tom Smykowski in the 1999 comedy Office Space, has died at the age of 78. His death was confirmed in a statement shared by his representatives, Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment, Inc. The veteran actor’s career spanned nearly five decades, with more than 400 projects across theatre, film and television.
According to TMZ, Riehle died on Thursday, October 15, in Los Angeles. Friends told the outlet that he died of natural causes, although the cause of death has not been officially confirmed in the reports about his passing. He is survived by his wife, Jane Latham, whom he married in 1970, and their four children.
Richard Riehle remembered by his representatives
Announcing his death, Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment, Inc. said, "Our industry has lost an exceptional talent, and our community has lost a truly wonderful man."
The statement added, "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our beloved client, Richard Riehle, this past weekend. A remarkable actor whose career in theater, film, and television spanned nearly five decades and more than 400 projects, Richard leaves behind an extraordinary legacy."
It continued, "Beyond his immense talent, he will be remembered for his genuine goodness, boundless kindness, and unwavering generosity, particularly toward emerging actors and filmmakers, whom he encouraged and supported at every opportunity."
Richard Riehle’s notable films and television roles
Riehle appeared in a wide range of films, often making a strong impression in supporting roles. His credits included Casino, The Man from Earth and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. He also played the Quartermaster in Glory, a train guard in The Fugitive, Reverend Scroggins in Fried Green Tomatoes and Bill Cozbi in Bridesmaids.
On television, he played Principal Ed Rooney in the 1990 series Ferris Bueller and grandfather Walt Finnerty in the sitcom Grounded for Life. In 2023, he appeared as Warden Reynolds in Barry.
From university theatre to Hollywood
Riehle began acting while studying at the University of Notre Dame, where he took part in University Theatre productions. He later earned a Master of Fine Arts in acting and directing from the University of Minnesota before building a career across stage and screen.
Although often cast as an ordinary, familiar presence, Riehle made his supporting roles memorable, particularly as Tom Smykowski in Office Space.