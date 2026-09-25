An Indian In A Changing World: Review Of 'The Imitation Englishman'

Despite Pande’s fluency of storytelling, the novel occasionally feels caught between two impulses: the desire to tell a gripping tale of war and conspiracy and the desire to examine the frustrations of those striving to make an impact in a world determined to marginalise them. For example, the American episodes are too fleeting, possibly because they did not fit into the general context easily. Pande throws in details such as the first Christmas in 1914 when the armies came together in spiritual harmony, to make the role of Indians in the war more atmospheric. This allows the larger conflict to filter into the everyday lives of her characters. Occasionally, the wealth of detail does tend to slow down the narrative.