An Open Letter To The ‘East’: Who Are ‘We’?

The issue of McDonalds is not a rhetorical or decorative question: it has an all-consuming salience for the "East". The "East" – held to be an entity that is as different "as chalk and cheese"- is however defined by its common experience of Western imperialism and colonialism- a humiliating experience – conceptually and practically- that came to an apparent end after the constituent components of the East attained "national consciousness". On the face of it, the Imperial aggressors were driven out but residual elements of imperialism remained. These elements were, in the schemata of the great Edward Said and the postulates of dependency theory cultural and economic. Not an original postulate at all, I would posit that while "territory was decolonised but the mind of the 'native' remained in thrall to the former imperial masters". This internal genuflection was then not entirely ‘kneecapped’ by the formal accoutrements of decolonisation.

In the minds of the "free citizens of the so called free world" , the native- even though "free" now-remained a strange and exotic species , brilliantly delineated and adumbrated by the great Edward Said. Similarly, the white man or woman was (and remains) a figure of mystique and reverse exoticism. This had a lot to do with the administrative techniques of the imperialists and the power(enduring) of their narrative techniques (yet again brilliantly explained by Said). As if validating the theories and ideas of the "native", the "East" and its peoples had attained formal independence but their "inertness" was now reflected in their inability to sustain the hard won independence. Be it military advisers and equipment, economic and financial aid and technical advice, and culture matters, it was westerners that set the tone. The "East" paradoxically was free but yet unfree. While there was resistance to this genuflection, it was more or less in angry , enraged terms that validated the stereotype of the ‘native’ in the West. Was the "East" so denuded by the west that it could not holds its own – ideationally, culturally or economically? Or was there something to the colonial assessment about the lazy, indolent, half witted native?