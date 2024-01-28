An Open Letter To The ‘East’: Who Are ‘We’?

A westerner practising yoga or judo is as bizarre as a Japanese or Malaysian wearing a western business suit. The latter is ‘immersing’ himself or herself into the ethos and practices of the "East" while the former is attempting to become what in British India was called "sahib" – a ‘brown sahib’ to be precise. Both constitute mimicry. But then form can lead to substance: the white westerner through immersive practice can partake in the ethos of the "East". And the Malaysian or Indian man or woman can become the "gora sahib or gori memsahib"( white man or woman). Mimicry then can lead to osmosis, crafting a porous identity in the process and a fluid cultural identity. Discounting the obvious (and potential) dangers of osmosis when taken to extremes, this metaphoric allusion has great salience and significance for contemporary times- defined by geopolitical, cultural and economic complexity.
Can the mimesis alluded here lead to a "world culture" – a universal one- a potpourri of cultures and identity matrices that can approximate world civilisation? Maybe. The answer is contingent because the proverbial airwaves are dominated by the West and its culture - a mass culture emblematized by McDonalds burger, and Coca Cola plus vulgar forms of music. But is a universal civilisation desirable? While the answer again is contingent, I would posit an answer in the negative. Each culture despite being porous and fluid at its outer edges is unique. The point to note here is unique; not exceptional. And given that cultures are unique, they must not be subsumed in larger cultures (say western) and be mere appendages of that. Homogeneity even if made to sound as a neutral term in the sense of Western expansiveness and capacious ability to absorb needs to be avoided. McDonalds may serve McAloo Tikki but this is to cater to taste in its glocalization strategy; the outlet’s nature provenance is as western(or American) as can be. Should then McDonalds be banned and its franchising model limited? No. That would amount to squeamishness.