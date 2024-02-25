Book Review: ‘The Hachette Book of Indian Detective Fiction’

Authors include the well-loved, spanning the expected and well-loved Satyajit Ray and Saradindu Bandopadhyay and modern up-to-the-minute writers like Madhulika Liddle, Kiran Manral, Anuradha Kumar, and Vish Dharmija. There is nothing to quibble about the content which covers the best-known names from past and present, except perhaps to say, why was so and so not there — admittedly, everyone cannot be included and the range is wide. It does, of course, cover everyone’s favourite types of murder from the locked room to the sprawling mansion and a few others that no one thought of. Killing makes an appearance and so does the Dilli of Shah Jahan’s time, adding an extra fillip to the whole experience.

The covers are a shriek of red and yellow with separate designs using elements from the stories for the two volumes both are counterpointed by the black and white icons of deerstalker hats, magnifying glasses, and more. Again, differing slightly for the volumes, running down the pages to balance the title spine and adding to the intrigue value — though it does flag Sherlock Holmes more than anything else. Endpapers too are embellished with artworks — a satisfied cat and shelves full of books with the titles of the stories. Possibly so much embellishment was not required given the satisfaction of the content, but then there has been a gallant attempt to make it a collector’s item of the books from an aesthetic viewpoint as well so that they can be judged by their covers.