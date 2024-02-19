Well, the rumours about ‘Gaanja Shankar’ getting shelved have been doing the rounds since a while. It was being said that there were budgetary constraints that were causing this. However, with the issue now being clear that the rumours arose after the people associated with the film got notices from the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, it is to be seen if the reports of the film shelving still persist. The makers have, however, not issued any clarification on the film getting shelved or not till now.