2024 PaleyFest: 'Family Guy' Cast Is All Smiles At The Dolby Theatre For The Screening - View Pics

Check out the stars of 'Family Guy' at PaleyFest 2024 for an unforgettable screening at LA's Dolby Theatre. Some popular names like Mila Kunis, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Borstein, Seth MacFarlane, Seth Green and more attended the premiere as they celebrate the iconic series.
Here are some fun moments from the red carpet of the premiere event:
Advertisement
1. Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly arrives at a screening of ‘Family Guy’ during PaleyFest, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
2. Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein arrives at a screening of ‘Family Guy’ during PaleyFest, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
3. Irving Borstein & Alex Borstein
Irving Borstein, left, and Alex Borstein arrive at a screening of ‘Family Guy’ during PaleyFest, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
4. Alex Borstein, Seth MacFarlane, Seth Green & Mila Kunis
From left, Alex Borstein, Seth MacFarlane, Seth Green and Mila Kunis arrive at a screening of ‘Family Guy’ during PaleyFest, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
5. Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane arrives at a screening of ‘Family Guy’ during PaleyFest, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
6. Seth Green & Mila Kunis
Seth Green, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at a screening of ‘Family Guy’ during PaleyFest, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
7. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis arrives at a screening of ‘Family Guy’ during PaleyFest, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.