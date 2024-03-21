TM Krishna Wins Sangita Kalanidhi Music Award: Carnatic Singers Protest, Withdraw From Conference

A few days back TM Krishna was announced to be the winner of the Sangita Kalanidhi award by the music academy. However, this didn’t go down well with other Carnatic singers. So much so, they’ve all come out to protest against TM Krishna getting the award. Musical duo Ranjani and Gayatri were one of the first ones to register their displeasure at the award being given to TM Krishna. Soon enough Dushyanth Sridhar also marked his disapproval of the award going to TM Krishna.