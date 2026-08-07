Delhi HC Stays FSSAI Ban On Dabur Selling Food Products With '100 Pc' Claims

Declining a request to not grant interim relief at this stage, the court remarked, "They have been selling it for decades. Now suddenly you can't." In a social media post on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued a prohibition order to Dabur India Ltd over the sales of food products carrying misleading "100 per cent" claims, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other such items.