Outlook Explains | Trump’s New Birthright Citizenship Push: What It Means For Indians In The US

Trump has signed two new orders targeting “birth tourism” and specific categories of foreign nationals, weeks after the Supreme Court rejected his broader bid to end birthright citizenship.
Children born in the US to Indian parents legally living there on H-1B, L-1, F-1 and similar visas continue to qualify for citizenship under the 14th Amendment.
The new measures are expected to face fresh legal challenges, while Indian visitors—particularly pregnant travellers seeking B-1/B-2 visas—could face greater scrutiny.
US President Donald Trump has renewed his push to restrict birthright citizenship, just weeks after the US Supreme Court rejected his broader attempt to end automatic citizenship for many children born on American soil.
This time, Trump has taken a narrower approach, signing two executive orders targeting “birth tourism” and specific categories of foreign nationals. But for the large Indian community in the US, particularly H-1B and L-1 workers, the immediate impact remains limited.
What has Trump changed this time?
Trump signed two executive orders on August 6 aimed at restricting birthright citizenship and curbing what his administration calls “birth tourism”.
One order seeks to deny citizenship documents to certain US-born children whose parents fall into specific categories, including people classified as “alien enemies”, members of foreign terrorist organisations, certain foreign government employees or agents, and some foreign lobbyists. It also targets certain commercial arrangements allegedly used to secure US citizenship through childbirth.
The second order focuses specifically on birth tourism — where foreign nationals travel to the US primarily to give birth so their child can acquire American citizenship. The administration says people who conceal this purpose while applying for tourist visas could face tougher scrutiny, visa cancellation or denial of entry.
Unlike Trump's January 2025 order, which sought to affect children of undocumented migrants and people on temporary visas, the new measures are considerably narrower.
Why did the Supreme Court reject the earlier order?
Trump's first order, signed in January 2025, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the US if neither parent was an American citizen or lawful permanent resident. This would have affected children of undocumented immigrants as well as many temporary visa holders, including people on H-1B, L-1, F-1 and tourist visas.
Federal courts blocked the order, and on June 30, the Supreme Court rejected the administration's broader effort, reaffirming the longstanding interpretation of the 14th Amendment.
The Citizenship Clause states that people “born or naturalized” in the US and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens. The provision has traditionally been interpreted to cover almost everyone born on US soil, with narrow exceptions such as children of accredited foreign diplomats.
Trump has argued that the ruling was “very unfortunate” and is now attempting a narrower strategy by targeting specific exceptions and alleged visa fraud rather than ending birthright citizenship broadly.
Will children of H-1B and L-1 visa holders be affected?
A child born in the US to Indian parents who are legally present on H-1B, H-4, L-1, L-2, F-1 or similar temporary visas remains entitled to birthright citizenship under the current constitutional framework.
For example, if an Indian software engineer working legally in California on an H-1B visa has a child there, the child remains a US citizen at birth.
The new orders do not categorically remove citizenship from children of ordinary foreign workers, students or other legal temporary residents. Any attempt to extend the restrictions to these groups would likely trigger another major constitutional battle.
What is "birth tourism"?
Birth tourism refers to foreigners travelling to the US primarily to give birth so that their child can obtain US citizenship.
The Trump administration argues that some people obtain tourist visas by falsely claiming they are travelling for tourism when their actual intention is to give birth.
There is no official figure for birth tourism, but estimates have put the number at tens of thousands of births annually. The new order seeks to increase scrutiny of suspected birth tourists during visa applications and at US borders.
This could be particularly relevant to Indian visitors applying for B-1/B-2 visas. Pregnant travellers suspected of intending to give birth in the US could face additional questioning or scrutiny.
Why are legal experts expecting fresh challenges?
Immigration lawyers and civil rights groups argue that a president cannot rewrite the meaning of a constitutional guarantee through an executive order.
The central question will be whether Trump's new categories genuinely fall within the narrow historical exceptions to birthright citizenship or amount to another attempt to restrict a right protected by the 14th Amendment.
The American Civil Liberties Union has said the latest orders are likely unconstitutional, while immigration advocates have accused the administration of attempting to circumvent the Supreme Court's ruling.
The orders are therefore expected to face immediate challenges in federal courts.
What should Indian families know?
For Indian families already living legally in the US on H-1B, L-1, F-1 and related visas, birthright citizenship for their US-born children remains unchanged for now.
The bigger immediate impact could be on Indian nationals seeking visitor visas. Those travelling during pregnancy could face greater scrutiny if officials believe the primary purpose of the trip is to give birth.
Relatives travelling to help family members after childbirth could also face additional questions about the purpose of their visit.
For now, Trump's latest orders have not ended birthright citizenship for children of Indian H-1B or L-1 workers. Instead, they have reopened a constitutional fight that is likely to return to the courts.