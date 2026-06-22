House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 X Review: Netizens Praise Battle Of The Gullet, Dragon Warfare

Battle of the Gullet dominated House of the Dragon Season 3 discussions online.
Fans praised Dragon Warfare, visuals, and emotional stakes across the premiere.
Book readers questioned adaptation choices involving key characters and dialogue.
House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 X review discussions have taken over social media after the fantasy drama returned with one of its most ambitious episodes yet. The season premiere delivered the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet, earning praise for its scale, visual effects and emotional weight. While many viewers called it a spectacular return, others expressed disappointment over certain story choices and deviations from the source material.
The opening episode has reignited the rivalry between Team Black and Team Green, setting the stage for a darker and more intense chapter in the Targaryen civil war.
Battle of the Gullet leaves viewers in awe
For many fans, the Battle of the Gullet was the clear highlight of the premiere. Reactions shared on X described the sequence as "absolute cinema", with the episode being praised for its dragon battles, cinematic visuals and high emotional stakes.
It was said by several viewers that the premiere felt like both a satisfying continuation of Season 2 and a powerful launchpad for the episodes ahead. The performances, direction and visual effects were also widely appreciated.
House of the Dragon Season 3 sparks debate among book readers
Despite the enthusiastic response, some viewers criticised the writing and adaptation choices. It was argued by several readers of George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood that the television version did not fully capture the impact of the original events.
Concerns were also raised about portions of the dialogue and specific character decisions, particularly involving Aemond and Alicent. Some viewers described the episode as visually stunning but emotionally uneven.
Based on Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon chronicles the Dance of the Dragons, a brutal succession war within House Targaryen set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones.
What is House of the Dragon Season 3 about?
House of the Dragon Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of the devastating events of Season 2, with the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons escalating into full-scale conflict. As Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Aegon II's rival factions battle for control of the Iron Throne, alliances continue to shift and losses mount on both sides. The new season explores the growing consequences of the war, with major characters facing difficult choices as the struggle for power pushes Westeros closer to chaos.