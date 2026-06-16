House Of The Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Revealed

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

From returning cast members to streaming details, here is everything viewers need to know before the new season premieres.

House of the Dragon Season 3
House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date and Streaming Details Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • House of the Dragon Season 3 adapts pivotal events from the Dance of the Dragons.

  • Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith return for the new season.

  • Indian viewers can stream House of the Dragon Season 3 on JioHotstar.

The House of the Dragon season 3 premiere is one of the most anticipated television events of the year. Nearly two years after the previous instalment, the HBO fantasy series is returning with a new chapter in the brutal Targaryen civil war. As tensions between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower reach a breaking point, viewers can expect larger battles, shifting alliances and devastating consequences across Westeros.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the latest season is expected to adapt some of the most significant moments from the Dance of the Dragons storyline, promising a darker and more action-packed experience than ever before.

House of the Dragon season 3 cast and story details

Emma D'Arcy returns as Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Olivia Cooke reprises her role as Alicent Hightower. Matt Smith, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Steve Toussaint and Tom Glynn-Carney are also back for the new season.

Joining the ensemble are James Norton as Lord Ormund Hightower, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Joplin Sibtain as Ser Jon Roxton and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort.

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What to expect from the Dance of the Dragons

Season 2 concluded with an uneasy understanding between Alicent and Rhaenyra, but the conflict is far from over. The upcoming episodes are expected to feature major events from the source material, including the Battle of the Gullet, Butcher's Ball and the First Battle of Tumbleton.

With both factions preparing for war, the struggle for the Iron Throne is set to intensify. The series will continue to explore how loyalty, ambition and revenge reshape the future of House Targaryen.

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House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on June 21, 2026. International viewers can stream the series on HBO and HBO Max, while audiences in India can watch it on JioHotstar.

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