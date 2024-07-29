The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the national capital's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy Case.
Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal In Rouse Avenue Court
The probe agency CBI has presented chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court related with Delhi Excise Policy Case.
