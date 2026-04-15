Israel, Lebanon Hold First Direct Talks in Decades Amid Ongoing War

Washington-hosted dialogue signals a cautious diplomatic opening, even as violence persists

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Outlook News Desk
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Funeral procession at the Palestinian refugee camp after Israeli strike in Lebanon
Funeral procession at the Palestinian refugee camp after Israeli strike in Lebanon | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
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  • First direct Israel-Lebanon talks since 1993 begin in Washington, with no immediate breakthrough expected

  • Hezbollah boycotts talks and escalates attacks, underlining tensions on the ground

  • Over 2,000 killed and more than a million displaced as conflict continues alongside diplomacy

Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington, marking a significant step toward de-escalation after more than a month of intense conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The discussions, facilitated by the US, come amid continued hostilities, with officials cautioning that any breakthrough remains unlikely in the near term.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as a “historic opportunity,” while acknowledging the deep-rooted complexities involved. “We understand we’re working against decades of history,” he said, adding that the goal is to begin shaping a framework for a more stable and lasting peace. The talks are being led by US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, alongside Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

But absent from the table is Hezbollah, the powerful militant and political group that has been at the centre of the conflict. The organisation has rejected the talks outright and signalled it would not be bound by any agreements reached. As the discussions began, Hezbollah intensified its attacks, claiming multiple strikes on northern Israel and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

The war was triggered in early March when Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, days after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the group’s primary backer. Since then, the violence has escalated dramatically. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, more than 2,100 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, including hundreds of civilians, and over one million people have been displaced. One of the deadliest incidents occurred last week, when Israel carried out around 100 airstrikes in just ten minutes, including in central Beirut.

Israel has since launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, with officials indicating plans to establish a “security zone” extending up to the Litani River. Israeli authorities have also stated that displaced residents will not be allowed to return until the area is demilitarised and northern Israeli communities are deemed secure.

Despite the violence, Lebanon’s government sees the talks as a potential pathway to ending the conflict and reasserting control over its territory, particularly areas dominated by Hezbollah. However, internal divisions persist, with critics arguing that Beirut lacks the leverage to negotiate independently and should align more closely with Iran’s regional stance.

For decades, Israel and Lebanon have had no formal diplomatic relations and have relied on indirect communication, often mediated by the United States, France, or the United Nations. The last known direct talks between the two countries took place in 1993.

While both sides have expressed interest in long-term security arrangements, Israel has ruled out an immediate ceasefire, maintaining that Hezbollah remains the core issue. As talks continue in Washington, the gap between diplomatic efforts and realities on the ground remains stark, highlighting the challenges ahead.

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