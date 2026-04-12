PBKS Vs SRH: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 17

Summary of this article
PBKS chase down 220 in a dominant six-wicket win
Shreyas Iyer anchors the innings with a match-winning knock
Strong start from openers sets the tone for the chase
Punjab Kings pulled off one of the most dominant chases of IPL 2026, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a high-scoring clash at Mullanpur. Opting to bowl first, PBKS had to endure a blazing start from SRH, who capitalised on the powerplay to put early pressure on the hosts.
Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on a fiery opening stand, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge through an explosive half-century that powered them to a massive 219/6 in 20 overs.
However, PBKS managed to pull things back slightly in the middle overs with timely wickets, ensuring the target, though daunting, remained within reach.
In response, Punjab Kings came out with intent, matching SRH’s aggression from the very start. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided a flying start, setting the tone for the chase before Shreyas Iyer took control in the middle overs. The skipper held his nerve and guided PBKS to 223/4 in just 18.5 overs, sealing a memorable win with seven balls to spare.
Shreyas Iyer Named Player Of The Match
Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock under pressure, anchoring the chase with a composed yet impactful innings. Walking in after the fiery start, he ensured there were no hiccups in the middle phase, rotating strike smartly while punishing loose deliveries. His calm presence allowed PBKS to maintain momentum despite the rising asking rate.
Beyond his batting, Iyer’s leadership stood out as he marshalled his resources well after a tough start in the field. His ability to control the game in crunch moments and finish the chase highlighted why he remains one of the most reliable performers in the league.