PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Fifty In Just 18 Balls, Achieves New Record

Abhishek Sharma played a power-packed knock against PBKS to bring up his joint-second fastest half-century in the IPL

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Abhishek Sharma in action during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma scores his first fifty of the IPL 2026 against PBKS

  • Abhishek Sharma brought up his fifty in just 18 balls

  • This is his joint-second fastest fifty in the IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma reminded the world why he is ranked the top T20I batter, lighting up the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur with a blistering 18-ball half-century during the IPL 2026 match 17 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

From the first ball of the match, Sharma made his intentions clear. After PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl, the left-hander unleashed a flurry of boundaries. He targeted the Punjab pace attack early, dispatching Arshdeep Singh for back-to-back sixes and treating the veteran bowler with zero respect.

His fifty came in the fifth over, reaching the landmark with a towering six off Vijaykumar Vyshak. By the time the powerplay was still in its peak, Sharma had already pushed SRH toward a massive total, finishing his explosive stint with 59 runs off just 20 balls, including five boundaries and six massive hits over the fence.

Return To Form

This innings comes as a massive relief for both Sharma and the SRH camp. Despite his status as the world’s top-ranked T20 batter, Sharma has endured a turbulent start to the IPL 2026 season. Before today’s fireworks, he had been struggling with consistency, having recently registered a two-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants.

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Critics had begun to point to his high-risk style as the cause of his hit-or-miss season, which saw him record six ducks in the 2026 calendar year—matching an unwanted record.

However, his performance against PBKS mirrored his heroics from the T20 World Cup final earlier this year, proving that when he connects, he remains the most dangerous opener in the format. With this return to form, SRH looks poised to climb the table as the tournament progresses.

Abhishek Sharma - Stats

This is his fourth quickest half-century in T20Is (By Balls)

  • 14 balls vs New Zealand (2026)

  • 16 balls vs Mumbai Indians (2024)

  • 17 balls vs England (2026)

  • 18 balls vs Punjab Kings (2026)

This fifty is also his joint second-fastest in the IPL. The other one came against LSG in 2025.

Most sixes in Overs 1-6 in an IPL innings:

  • 7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2008

  • 7 - Jos Buttler (RR) vs DC, Delhi, 2018 (rain-shortened game)

  • 7 - Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) vs RCB, Brabourne, 2022

  • 7 -Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2026

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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