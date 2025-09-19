Sharad Pawar Slams BJP MLA Over Remarks On Jayant Patil’s Parents, Confronts CM Fadnavis

During the phone conversation, as cited b PTI, Pawar told Fadnavis, "Making such comments is not Maharashtra's culture. Maharashtra has always supported progressive thoughts. Such comments are unacceptable." He urged the Chief Minister to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the BJP legislator. Fadnavis, responding to the call, assured Pawar that he does not approve of such remarks either, stating, "I told Sharad Pawar, who spoke to me in the morning, that I don't approve of such remarks either." This exchange comes amid escalating tensions between the ruling Mahayuti alliance (comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP) and the opposition MVA as the state gears up for polls later this year.