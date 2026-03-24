When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Thousands of farmers, their stories differing in detail but united in anguish, had gathered to block the Mumbai-Goa highway, a major artery that usually carries the region's famed harvests to markets across the country Photo: Dinesh Parab

Thousands of farmers, their stories differing in detail but united in anguish, had gathered to block the Mumbai-Goa highway, a major artery that usually carries the region's famed harvests to markets across the country Photo: Dinesh Parab