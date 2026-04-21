Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

Summary of this article
Two children were killed in a bomb attack in Bishnupur’s Tronglaobi area on April 7.
A retired Army serviceman was killed in an ambush near Litan village on April 18.
Shutdowns, protests and clashes with security forces have disrupted transport, schools and markets across Manipur.
Normal life across several hill and valley districts of Manipur has been disrupted following two separate shutdowns linked to suspected militant attacks earlier this month.
The first incident occurred on April 7 in Bishnupur district’s Tronglaobi area, where two children were killed in a bomb attack. The second took place on April 18, when a retired Army serviceman was killed in an ambush near Litan village, allegedly carried out by Kuki militants.
What happened
In the Bishnupur attack, a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed while asleep. Their mother was also injured. Although the blast happened on April 7, protests over the killings began on April 11.
Following the incident, three protesters were killed during CRPF firing in Gelmol village in Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo-majority district. The state government imposed a three-day suspension of internet services on 7 April, citing a “volatile law and order situation”.
Broadband services, including Internet Leased Line and Fibre to the Home connections, were conditionally restored on 8 April. However, restrictions on mobile internet continued in phases before being fully lifted on Saturday.
Fresh clashes erupted the same day between protesters and security personnel during a torch rally in Thangmeiband, Imphal, leaving six people injured, including three CRPF personnel.
Security forces stopped demonstrators from marching towards Khwairamband Ima Market, triggering confrontations in the Thangmeiband, Sagolband and Uripok areas of West Imphal.
To disperse the crowds, security personnel used baton charges, tear gas shells, stun devices, rubber bullets and live rounds. Protesters responded by throwing stones and using slingshots.
After the clashes, several civil society groups, including the Meira Paibis — a collective of Meitei women — announced a five-day total shutdown from midnight on Sunday.
The shutdown forced many markets to close, educational institutions to remain shut, and public transport to stay off the roads across all five valley districts, according to PTI. Sit-in protests were also organised in several parts of the Imphal valley, including Uripok and Nagaram.
Meanwhile, the United Naga Council called a separate shutdown from Monday to protest the killing of the retired Army man in the second suspected militant attack.
On Tuesday, demonstrations continued, with people demanding justice for those killed in both incidents.