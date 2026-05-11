Bihar CM says that state infrastructure will undergo major transformation in coming years

Summary of this article
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said the state’s infrastructure will undergo a major transformation in the coming years through multiple connectivity projects.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Navin Kishore Sinha Path, named after BJP national president Nitin Nabin's late father.
After inaugurating the road connecting Mandiri to Kali Mandir near Gandhi Maidan, Choudhary said it would be linked to Marine Drive by 2027.
For decades, the Mandiri area of Patna was defined by a sensory struggle: the persistent, heavy scent of an open drain and the claustrophobic grind of gridlocked traffic. But this Monday, as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stood at the inauguration of the Navin Kishore Sinha Path, the atmosphere felt markedly different. The new road, stretching from Mandiri to Kali Mandir near Gandhi Maidan, represents more than just a fresh layer of asphalt; it is a long-overdue exhale for a neighbourhood that has lived in the shadow of its own infrastructure failures.
The project is a deeply human story of legacy and persistence. Named after the late Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a four-term BJP MLA, the road is the realization of a vision Sinha held long before modern engineering made it a reality. His son, Nitin Nabin, watched with visible emotion as the "stinking drain" of his father’s tenure was officially declared a "road of opportunity." For Nabin, this was not just a political milestone, but a tribute to his father’s "simplicity and determination"—a quiet promise kept to the residents of Bankipur who supported him through years of legislative struggle.
Chief Minister Choudhary, reflecting on his own journey, recalled his days as Urban Development Minister in 2014 when he first experimented with the "drain-to-road" model at Ashiana-Digha. It was a gamble encouraged by former CM Nitish Kumar, and its success has now paved the way for a broader transformation. The plan is ambitious: by March 2027, this route will link directly to Marine Drive, effectively bypassing the old city's choke points. "Residents will now witness the transition of this area into a commercial hub," Choudhary noted, painting a picture of a Patna that grows outward rather than just crowding inward.
Beyond the immediate neighbourhood, the blueprint for "New Patna" is emerging. With plans for a 66,000-acre Pataliputra township and new urban centres in Sonepur, the government is attempting to rewrite the city's destiny. From the accelerating Patna Metro to the upcoming bridges connecting Didarganj and Hajipur, the focus is on a mobility that honours the past while racing toward the future. As the ceremony concluded with tributes at a newly inaugurated park, the message was clear: Patna is finally covering its old wounds and building a path right over them.