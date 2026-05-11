Bihar CM says that state infrastructure will undergo major transformation in coming years

Chief Minister Choudhary, reflecting on his own journey, recalled his days as Urban Development Minister in 2014 when he first experimented with the "drain-to-road" model at Ashiana-Digha. It was a gamble encouraged by former CM Nitish Kumar, and its success has now paved the way for a broader transformation. The plan is ambitious: by March 2027, this route will link directly to Marine Drive, effectively bypassing the old city's choke points. "Residents will now witness the transition of this area into a commercial hub," Choudhary noted, painting a picture of a Patna that grows outward rather than just crowding inward.