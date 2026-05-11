Bihar CM says that state infrastructure will undergo major transformation in coming years

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said the state’s infrastructure will undergo a major transformation in the coming years through multiple connectivity projects.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during an inspection, in Khagaria district Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said the state’s infrastructure will undergo a major transformation in the coming years through multiple connectivity projects.

  • He was speaking after inaugurating the Navin Kishore Sinha Path, named after BJP national president Nitin Nabin's late father.

  • After inaugurating the road connecting Mandiri to Kali Mandir near Gandhi Maidan, Choudhary said it would be linked to Marine Drive by 2027.

For decades, the Mandiri area of Patna was defined by a sensory struggle: the persistent, heavy scent of an open drain and the claustrophobic grind of gridlocked traffic. But this Monday, as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stood at the inauguration of the Navin Kishore Sinha Path, the atmosphere felt markedly different. The new road, stretching from Mandiri to Kali Mandir near Gandhi Maidan, represents more than just a fresh layer of asphalt; it is a long-overdue exhale for a neighbourhood that has lived in the shadow of its own infrastructure failures.

The project is a deeply human story of legacy and persistence. Named after the late Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a four-term BJP MLA, the road is the realization of a vision Sinha held long before modern engineering made it a reality. His son, Nitin Nabin, watched with visible emotion as the "stinking drain" of his father’s tenure was officially declared a "road of opportunity." For Nabin, this was not just a political milestone, but a tribute to his father’s "simplicity and determination"—a quiet promise kept to the residents of Bankipur who supported him through years of legislative struggle.

Chief Minister Choudhary, reflecting on his own journey, recalled his days as Urban Development Minister in 2014 when he first experimented with the "drain-to-road" model at Ashiana-Digha. It was a gamble encouraged by former CM Nitish Kumar, and its success has now paved the way for a broader transformation. The plan is ambitious: by March 2027, this route will link directly to Marine Drive, effectively bypassing the old city's choke points. "Residents will now witness the transition of this area into a commercial hub," Choudhary noted, painting a picture of a Patna that grows outward rather than just crowding inward.

Related Content
Day One: Newly sworn-in Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary with JD(U) chief and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar - | Photo; PTI
BJP's First CM In Bihar: What Lies Ahead In The Samrat Era?
JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar greets Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators' meeting, in Patna. - | Photo: PTI
Bihar Names Two Deputy CMs from JD(U) as Choudhary Takes Charge
On April 14, the BJP selected Samrat Choudhary as the leader of its legislature party in Bihar. - SHASHANK
Nitish Kumar’s Chosen One: Bihar Gets A BJP CM, As Samrat Era Begins
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, right front, with BJP National President and NDA candidate Nitin Nabin, centre front, during voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, at Vidhan Sabha in Patna. - | Photo: PTI
BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary
Related Content

Beyond the immediate neighbourhood, the blueprint for "New Patna" is emerging. With plans for a 66,000-acre Pataliputra township and new urban centres in Sonepur, the government is attempting to rewrite the city's destiny. From the accelerating Patna Metro to the upcoming bridges connecting Didarganj and Hajipur, the focus is on a mobility that honours the past while racing toward the future. As the ceremony concluded with tributes at a newly inaugurated park, the message was clear: Patna is finally covering its old wounds and building a path right over them.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories