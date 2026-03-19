THE BOYZ Contract Dispute Deepens As ONE HUNDRED Rejects Termination Claims

Summary of this article
THE BOYZ contract termination dispute emerges after breach claims.
ONE HUNDRED denies allegations and plans legal action.
Members cite unpaid dues and confirm continuation of schedules.
A major dispute has emerged between THE BOYZ and their agency ONE HUNDRED, after reports surfaced that nine members had moved to terminate their exclusive contracts. The development, first reported by Korean outlet THE FACT, has since led to conflicting statements from both the agency and the artists.
It had been reported that Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric had sent a formal notice earlier this year, citing an “irreparable breach of trust” due to alleged contract violations. Negotiations were said to have taken place for over a month but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Agency denies allegations, threatens legal action
In response, a statement was issued by ONE HUNDRED, where the claims were strongly contested. It was stated that contracts had been signed with all 11 members under the expectation of long-term group activity, supported by substantial financial investment.
It was further claimed by the agency that ongoing controversies involving members had disrupted group operations, leading to financial strain. Despite this, continued support in the form of staff, transport, and facilities was said to have been provided, though it was alleged that such support had been rejected by the members.
Allegations regarding the misuse of dormitory funds were described as “completely baseless and malicious”, with it being added that legal action would be pursued against the reporting outlet.
Members cite unpaid dues and lack of transparency
A separate statement was released through legal representation for the nine members, where it was stated that contracts had already been lawfully terminated due to serious breaches by the agency. It was claimed that settlement payments had not been made since mid-2025, and that repeated requests for financial transparency had been denied.
It was also alleged that the agency had received significant advance payments tied to the group’s activities, without providing clear explanations regarding unpaid dues. During this period, it was said that the artists had continued fulfilling schedules despite facing uncertainty and a lack of operational support.
The emotional toll of the situation was described as severe, with it being stated that the breakdown of trust had left no option but termination.
What happens next for THE BOYZ
It was confirmed that member New has chosen to remain with the agency, while the rest plan to continue scheduled activities, including an upcoming concert, to honour commitments to fans.
The situation remains unresolved, with both sides holding firm positions as the dispute continues to unfold.