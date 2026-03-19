THE BOYZ Contract Dispute Deepens As ONE HUNDRED Rejects Termination Claims

THE BOYZ contract termination dispute escalates as nine members allege breach of trust, while ONE HUNDRED denies claims and hints at legal action.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
THE BOYZ
THE BOYZ Contract Dispute: Agency vs Members Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • THE BOYZ contract termination dispute emerges after breach claims.

  • ONE HUNDRED denies allegations and plans legal action.

  • Members cite unpaid dues and confirm continuation of schedules.

A major dispute has emerged between THE BOYZ and their agency ONE HUNDRED, after reports surfaced that nine members had moved to terminate their exclusive contracts. The development, first reported by Korean outlet THE FACT, has since led to conflicting statements from both the agency and the artists.

It had been reported that Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric had sent a formal notice earlier this year, citing an “irreparable breach of trust” due to alleged contract violations. Negotiations were said to have taken place for over a month but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Agency denies allegations, threatens legal action

In response, a statement was issued by ONE HUNDRED, where the claims were strongly contested. It was stated that contracts had been signed with all 11 members under the expectation of long-term group activity, supported by substantial financial investment.

It was further claimed by the agency that ongoing controversies involving members had disrupted group operations, leading to financial strain. Despite this, continued support in the form of staff, transport, and facilities was said to have been provided, though it was alleged that such support had been rejected by the members.

Allegations regarding the misuse of dormitory funds were described as “completely baseless and malicious”, with it being added that legal action would be pursued against the reporting outlet.

Related Content
Suga, A Member Of South Korean K-Pop Band BTS - Instagram
Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music
Raaj Shaandilyaa terminates his contract with with Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms - Instagram/Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ektaa Kapoor
Raaj Shaandilyaa Addresses Legal Dispute With Ektaa Kapoor Over Bhagam Bhag 2 Delay: ‘An Attempt To Intimidate’
null - null
Defining The Buyback License: Why It’s A Contract, Not A Speculative Product
null - null
How Do Smart Contracts Represent Real-World Asset Rights?
Related Content
Lee Hee-Seung Of Boy Band ENHYPEN - Instagram
Heeseung To Leave ENHYPEN, Agency Confirms Group Will Continue As Six Members

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Members cite unpaid dues and lack of transparency

A separate statement was released through legal representation for the nine members, where it was stated that contracts had already been lawfully terminated due to serious breaches by the agency. It was claimed that settlement payments had not been made since mid-2025, and that repeated requests for financial transparency had been denied.

It was also alleged that the agency had received significant advance payments tied to the group’s activities, without providing clear explanations regarding unpaid dues. During this period, it was said that the artists had continued fulfilling schedules despite facing uncertainty and a lack of operational support.

The emotional toll of the situation was described as severe, with it being stated that the breakdown of trust had left no option but termination.

What happens next for THE BOYZ

It was confirmed that member New has chosen to remain with the agency, while the rest plan to continue scheduled activities, including an upcoming concert, to honour commitments to fans.

Heeseung on his exit from Enhypen - Instagram/Heeseung
Heeseung Pens A Letter For Fans After ENHYPEN Exit: 'I'm Aware Of The Concerns'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The situation remains unresolved, with both sides holding firm positions as the dispute continues to unfold.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. IPL 2026: Greg Chappell Criticises Cameron Green’s Batting Approach, Says, 'He's Stuck At The Crease'

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out For First Few Games, Star India Southpaw To Be Captaincy Replacement

  4. Marco Jansen Gets Ricky Ponting's Nod To Spend Extended Family Time Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

  5. IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Among Key Concerns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 18, 2026

  2. NHRC notice to I&B ministry, CBFC over 'vulgar, double-meaning' lyrics in 'Sarke Chunar' song

  3. Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

  4. SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths

  5. BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

Entertainment News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  2. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  3. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  4. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  5. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials

  2. 'For Many Iranians, Dream Of Change Now Feels More Dangerous Than Ever'

  3. Outlook Explainer: The Importance of Being Ayatollah

  4. Once Inspired By Immanuel Kant, Ali Larijani Became Iran's Top Military Strategist 

  5. Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

  4. Dhurandhar 2: Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast, Streaming Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Trump Says US ‘Knew Nothing’ Of Israel Strike On Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

  6. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  7. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  8. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy