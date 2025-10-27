Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Old Foes Clash In Group C Opener

Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala players in trainig at Goa ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on October 27, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/rgpunjabfc & X/GokulamKeralaFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C opener between Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Monday, October 27, 2025. The former I-League rivals will face off once again on the national stage in this season’s curtain-raiser. Punjab FC, bolstered by several new foreign signings, will take on a Gokulam side that lost both their IFA Shield 2025 matches, finishing bottom of the group with no points. Follow the live scores and updates from the Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Oct 2025, 03:27:28 pm IST Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala, Group C Matchday 1

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel