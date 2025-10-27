Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Old Foes Clash In Group C Opener

Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group C match at Bambolim on October 27, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala live score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C matchday 1 updates highlights
Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala players in trainig at Goa ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on October 27, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/rgpunjabfc & X/GokulamKeralaFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C opener between Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Monday, October 27, 2025. The former I-League rivals will face off once again on the national stage in this season’s curtain-raiser. Punjab FC, bolstered by several new foreign signings, will take on a Gokulam side that lost both their IFA Shield 2025 matches, finishing bottom of the group with no points. Follow the live scores and updates from the Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: Starting XIs

Punjab FC:

Gokulam Kerala:

Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala, Group C Matchday 1

  • Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

  • Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel

Punjab FC Vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the first Super Cup match on offer today – Punjab FC taking on Gokulam Kerala. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

