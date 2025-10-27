Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 3: Live Action In Pictures

The third day of second-round matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite began at various venues across the country. Bengal left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed picked up six wickets against Gujarat at the Eden Gardens, while out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw was marching towards a hundred for Maharashtra against Chandigarh in their Group B clash. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Rajasthan by an innings and 41 runs in Srinagar, with Auqib Nabi returning figures of 7/24.