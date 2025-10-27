Prithvi Shaw Cracks Third Fastest Double Hundred In Ranji Trophy History

Hitting his maiden three-figure score for Maharashtra, Prithvi Shaw ended up with a 156-ball 222 as the visitors declared their second innings at 359 for three against Chandigarh

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Prithvi Shaw record Double Hundred Ranji Trophy 2025-26 chandigarh vs maharashtra
Prithvi Shaw got a no-objection certificate from Mumbai to switch to Maharashtra in the 2025-26 season. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prithvi Shaw hits 141-ball double hundred for Maharashtra

  • Only Ravi Shastri has struck quicker double ton in Ranji Trophy Elite history

  • Shaw switched from Mumbai in 2025-26 after getting no-objection certificate

The much-talked-about Prithvi Shaw made a sizzling return to form as he cracked a 141-ball double hundred, the third fastest in Ranji Trophy history at that, for Maharashtra against hosts Chandigarh during their second-round match of Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Having been dismissed for eight runs in the first innings, Shaw raced away to his hundred off just 72 balls, making it the sixth-fastest ton in Ranji Trophy. He then upped the ante and got to his double hundred in 141 deliveries, making it the second-fastest Ranji Trophy double century at the Elite level.

Only Ravi Shastri’s 123-ball double hundred for Bombay against Baroda in 1984-85 is faster, while Tanmay Agarwal's 119-ball double century in the Ranji Trophy Plate tournament is the quickest in First-Class history.

Shaw was later dismissed for 222 runs off 156 balls as Maharashtra declared their second innings at 359 for three, setting Chandigarh a daunting 464-run target for victory.

Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video - YouTube/ MCA
Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The India international had hit 75 in the second innings against Kerala in Maharashtra's opener after being out for a duck in his first innings. Shaw is looking to make a comeback to the Indian team after a horror run in 2024, when he was dropped by the Mumbai Ranji team over issues with his fitness and discipline.

Shaw eventually got a no-objection certificate from Mumbai to switch to Maharashtra. “At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer,” Shaw had said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years.”

The 25-year-old, blessed with the skill to win matches single-handedly, took Indian domestic cricket by storm in 2013 when he scored 546 runs for Rizvi Springfield in the Harris Shield. He was only 14 at the time.

Fast-tracked into the national set-up, Shaw scored his maiden Test century at 19 in 2018 against the West Indies. But he hasn’t played for India for four years, his last outing a T20I against Sri Lanka. He also found no takers in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

