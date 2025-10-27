Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shami Eyeing More Wickets; Nagaland Aim To Extend Resistance Against TN

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Updates, Round Two Day 3: Himachal Pradesh try to offset their overnight 265-run deficit against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while Mumbai resume from 406 for eight against Chhattisgarh in another Group D clash. Follow the live scores from India's premier domestic cricket red-ball tournament

Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gujarat's Siddharth Desai during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, second-round match at the Eden Gardens. Photo: PTI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of second-round matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite, to be played at various venues across the country. Himachal Pradesh aim to wipe off their overnight 265-run deficit against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while Mumbai resume from 406 for eight against Chhattisgarh in another Group D encounter. At the Eden Gardens, out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami seeks to wipe out the Gujarat tail for Bengal in Group C, while in Group B, Yash Dubey hopes to build on his unbeaten hundred for Madhya Pradesh, against Saurashtra. Follow the live scores and updates from India's premier domestic cricket red-ball tournament.
Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shortest Match Ever

A fresh chapter was written in the Ranji Trophy as Services defeated Assam yesterday in a match that lasted just 90 overs, the shortest completed game in the tournament’s 91-year history. The contest at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground ended within four sessions, producing a result after only 540 balls.

This incredible feat surpassed the previous record of 547 balls bowled in a Delhi vs Railways match during the 1961–62 season.

Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Start Time, Streaming

Day 3 begins at 9:30am IST at most venues, while it has already begun at 9am in Kolkata where Bengal are hosting Gujarat at the Eden Gardens. Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26, round two matches are available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

The games that are being live-streamed:

  • Bengal vs Gujarat

  • Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh

  • Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh

Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the third day of Ranji Trophy Elite's round-two fixtures. Stay with us for the Day 2 recap, highlights and live updates from the upcoming action.

