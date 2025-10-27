Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shami Eyeing More Wickets; Nagaland Aim To Extend Resistance Against TN

Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shortest Match Ever
A fresh chapter was written in the Ranji Trophy as Services defeated Assam yesterday in a match that lasted just 90 overs, the shortest completed game in the tournament’s 91-year history. The contest at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground ended within four sessions, producing a result after only 540 balls.
This incredible feat surpassed the previous record of 547 balls bowled in a Delhi vs Railways match during the 1961–62 season.
Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Start Time, Streaming
Day 3 begins at 9:30am IST at most venues, while it has already begun at 9am in Kolkata where Bengal are hosting Gujarat at the Eden Gardens. Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26, round two matches are available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The games that are being live-streamed:
Bengal vs Gujarat
Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh
