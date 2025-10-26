Ranji Trophy 2025: Services Script History With Shortest Completed Match And Double Hat-Trick Feat

Ranji Trophy 2025 witnessed history as Services beat Assam in only 540 balls, with Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra achieving rare double hat-tricks in the same innings

Ranji Trophy 2025: Services Script History With Shortest Completed Match
Ranji Trophy 2025: Services Script History With Shortest Completed Match And Double Hat-Trick Feat
  • Services beat Assam in just 90 overs, the shortest completed Ranji Trophy match ever

  • Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra took hat-tricks in the same innings, a first in Ranji history

  • With two wins in two games, Services lead Elite Group C with 13 points

A remarkable chapter was written in the Ranji Trophy as Services defeated Assam in a match that lasted just 90 overs, the shortest completed game in the tournament’s 91-year history. The contest at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground ended within four sessions, producing a result after only 540 balls.

This incredible feat surpassed the previous record of 547 balls bowled in a Delhi vs Railways match during the 1961–62 season.

Only 359 runs were scored across four innings as 32 wickets tumbled, showcasing a rare display of dominance from the bowlers. For the hosts, it was a disappointing return to a venue that hadn’t staged a Ranji game since 2001, while Services celebrated not just victory but history.

Two Hat-Tricks, One Innings: Services Bowlers Rewrite Ranji Records

If the quick finish wasn’t astonishing enough, the match delivered another first, two Services bowlers, Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra, claimed hat-tricks in the same innings. Never before in Ranji Trophy history had this happened. Arjun’s left-arm spin and Jangra’s sharp seam bowling tore through Assam’s lineup, leaving them stunned and unable to recover.

Their synchronized brilliance was complemented by Amit Shukla’s miserly spell of 3 for 6, which ensured Assam folded for just 75 in their second innings. The remarkable bowling display left Services needing only 71 runs, a target they comfortably chased down in under 14 overs.

Tinsukia’s Forgotten Ground Becomes a Record-Breaking Arena

The Tinsukia venue, hosting its first Ranji Trophy game in more than two decades, became an unexpected witness to one of Indian domestic cricket’s most dramatic matches. The game’s short lifespan, coupled with its historic moments, transformed the quiet northeastern ground into the center of attention.

For Services, the triumph cements their status as early-season front-runners with 13 points from two games. Assam, meanwhile, face early trouble in Group C after back-to-back poor batting displays.

