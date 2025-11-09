Prithvi Shaw Slams Fifty On 26th Birthday, Purple Run In Ranji Trophy Continues

Prithvi Shaw scores 71 run against Karnataka on birthday in Ranji Trophy 2025‑26 round 4 fixture
This was his 3rd half-century of the season
He also scored 222 runs against Chandigarh this season
Prithvi Shaw’s switch from Mumbai to Maharashtra is proving beneficial, and the enigmatic Indian opener has been enjoying a rich vein of form since then. In the 2nd innings on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy fixture, the dashing opener played a sublime knock of 71 runs against Karnataka on his birthday, giving his team a stellar start.
Prithvi turned 26 today, and his impressive knock on his birthday against a strong Karnataka side only added to the occasion. Ever since moving to Maharashtra this year, Prithvi has shown excellent form with the bat.
Though his first outing for Maharashtra ended in a duck, he made a strong comeback with a well-crafted 75-run knock. He then backed it up with a sensational double hundred (222) against Chandigarh in the next match.
After a lean outing in the 3rd match, Prithvi proved his worth again with a brisk half-century today. Shaw now has three fifty-plus scores and a double hundred in the four matches he has played this season.
Maharashtra Struggling Despite Prithvi’s Blitz
Karnataka posted a competitive total of 313 runs after electing to bat first. In response, Maharashtra got off to a solid start as openers Arshin Kulkarni and Prithvi Shaw added 98 runs for the first wicket before Kulkarni was stumped off Shreyas Gopal.
Prithvi, however, carried on his merry ways and played a 71-run knock off just 92 deliveries.
Despite the solid start, Maharashtra could not capitalize and were reeling at 166-5 at the end of 59 overs. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka, claiming three key wickets, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, and Ankit Bawne.