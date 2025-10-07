Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

Prithvi Shaw engaged in a heated altercation with Mumbai players and Musheer Khan after being dismissed for 181 in a warm-up match ahead of Ranji Trophy

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players
Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video Photo: YouTube/ MCA
  • Prithvi Shaw scored 181 in a warm-up match, forming a 305-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni

  • He engaged in a heated altercation with Mumbai players and Musheer Khan after his dismissal

  • Shaw aims to carry his strong form into the upcoming Ranji Trophy season

Prithvi Shaw, the 25-year-old Maharashtra opener, showcased his exceptional batting prowess by scoring a remarkable 181 runs off 220 balls in a warm-up match against his former team, Mumbai, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. His innings included 21 boundaries and 3 sixes.

However, the match took a dramatic turn following Shaw's dismissal. After being bowled out by Musheer Khan, Shaw was seen engaging in a heated altercation with Musheer and other Mumbai players. Reports suggest that Shaw attempted to strike Khan with his bat in a moment of anger, leading to a tense confrontation that required the intervention of the umpires to separate the players.

Watch the video:

Prithvi Shaw's Stellar Partnership With Arshin Kulkarni

Prithvi Shaw and fellow opener Arshin Kulkarni put on a colossal 305-run partnership for the first wicket on Day 1, achieved in just under 50 overs. While Shaw took his time to find his rhythm, Arshin unleashed an aggressive onslaught, blasting 186 runs off 140 balls, including 33 boundaries and four towering sixes.

Shaw, meanwhile, paced his innings carefully, reaching his fifty off 84 deliveries and eventually his century in 144 balls. The right-hander looked composed and confident against both pace and spin on what was an excellent batting track at the MCA International Cricket Ground.

The duo’s commanding centuries came against a formidable Mumbai bowling attack that included captain Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, and spinners Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani, making the partnership all the more impressive.

Prithvi Shaw Looks To Carry Form Into Ranji Trophy

With the Ranji Trophy around the corner, Shaw will be eager to capitalize on his current rich vein of form. He had also impressed in the Buchi Babu Tournament, notching up a century. Reflecting on that innings, Shaw mentioned that he is ready to rebuild his game from the ground up if needed, showing a determined and focused mindset.

"I don't mind coming from scratch again because I've seen many ups and downs in my life. And I've been up there, I've been down there, I've come back up. So, everything is possible, I feel. I'm kind of a very confident guy, confident in myself, my work ethics. I feel, I hope that this season will go really well for me as well as for my team," he said.

He will also aim to create opportunities for himself for a potential Test comeback, especially as the Indian team continues to face concerns regarding their No. 3 batting position.

Published At:
