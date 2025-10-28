Indore Molestation Case: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash Over Comments On Australian Women Cricketers

Kailash Vijayvargiya faced backlash for advising World Cup cricketers to “inform locals” after the Indore harassment incident
The accused was arrested swiftly after two Australian women players reported the assault
The incident reportedly happened a day after the Australia vs England match at Holkar Stadium
Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya of Madhya Pradesh has ignited controversy following his response to the harassment case involving the Australian women’s cricket team in Indore. After two players were allegedly touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist, Vijayvargiya suggested the athletes “should have been more careful” and advised them to inform local authorities when stepping out. remarks which triggered widespread backlash.
The incident itself occurred on October 23 when two members of the Australian women’s squad were stalked and touched by a man while walking to a café near their hotel in Indore. The accused, Akil Khan, was quickly arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and stalking.
Victim-Blaming Comments Spark Outrage
Vijayvargiya’s remarks that players needed to “inform the local security or administration” before leaving their accommodations struck a chord with critics. He stated: “Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place… their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers (in India).”
Many commentators pushed back, accusing the minister of shifting responsibility onto the victims rather than condemning the act of harassment itself. As one user put it: “No accountability, no responsibility… brushing off the molestation… shows how this power-drunk regime sees women.”
The broader concern is not merely the incident, but the system’s response to it. Critics argue that highlighting victims’ presumed neglect ignores the deeper issue of insufficient security protocols and the pressing need for systemic accountability, especially when national teams are guests in the country.
The Indore Molestation Incident
The incident is said to have occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday, a day after the Australia vs England match at Holkar Stadium. According to Cricket Australia, the players were “touched inappropriately” by a motorcyclist, and the team’s security promptly alerted local police, resulting in the accused’s swift arrest.
"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter."
While the Australian cricket board expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation, the incident has cast a shadow over India's hosting of the prestigious tournament.