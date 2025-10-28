Indore Molestation Case: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash Over Comments On Australian Women Cricketers

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comments on the Indore molestation case involving Australian women cricketers during the World Cup spark outrage, drawing criticism for perceived victim-blaming

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indore Molestation Case: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash
Australia's players stand for their national anthem during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kailash Vijayvargiya faced backlash for advising World Cup cricketers to “inform locals” after the Indore harassment incident

  • The accused was arrested swiftly after two Australian women players reported the assault

  • The incident reportedly happened a day after the Australia vs England match at Holkar Stadium

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya of Madhya Pradesh has ignited controversy following his response to the harassment case involving the Australian women’s cricket team in Indore. After two players were allegedly touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist, Vijayvargiya suggested the athletes “should have been more careful” and advised them to inform local authorities when stepping out. remarks which triggered widespread backlash.

The incident itself occurred on October 23 when two members of the Australian women’s squad were stalked and touched by a man while walking to a café near their hotel in Indore. The accused, Akil Khan, was quickly arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and stalking.

Victim-Blaming Comments Spark Outrage

Vijayvargiya’s remarks that players needed to “inform the local security or administration” before leaving their accommodations struck a chord with critics. He stated: “Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place… their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers (in India).”

Related Content
Related Content

Many commentators pushed back, accusing the minister of shifting responsibility onto the victims rather than condemning the act of harassment itself. As one user put it: “No accountability, no responsibility… brushing off the molestation… shows how this power-drunk regime sees women.”

The broader concern is not merely the incident, but the system’s response to it. Critics argue that highlighting victims’ presumed neglect ignores the deeper issue of insufficient security protocols and the pressing need for systemic accountability, especially when national teams are guests in the country.

The Indore Molestation Incident

The incident is said to have occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday, a day after the Australia vs England match at Holkar Stadium. According to Cricket Australia, the players were “touched inappropriately” by a motorcyclist, and the team’s security promptly alerted local police, resulting in the accused’s swift arrest.

"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter."

While the Australian cricket board expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation, the incident has cast a shadow over India's hosting of the prestigious tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  3. Indore Molestation Case: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash Over Comments On Australian Women Cricketers

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. Prithvi Shaw Cracks Third Fastest Double Hundred In Ranji Trophy History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

  2. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Mine Wall Collapse in Dhanbad Kills One, Injures Two

  5. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties, Global Issues At ASEAN Summit

  4. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  5. Pakistan Army Kills 25 Militants In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’