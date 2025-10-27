Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

Catherine Connolly wins Ireland’s presidency with backing from left-leaning parties.
Connolly criticised Israel’s Gaza war and warned against EU militarisation.
Prime Minister Micheál Martin congratulates her on a decisive national victory.
Independent lawmaker Catherine Connolly has been elected as Ireland’s next president, winning a clear victory over her centre-right rival Heather Humphreys in Saturday’s vote, according to AP.
Official results showed Connolly, who received support from several left-leaning parties including Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats, securing more than 60 per cent of the vote. The presidency is largely a ceremonial position in Ireland.
Humphreys, representing the centre-right Fine Gael, conceded defeat before counting concluded, saying, “Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best.”
According to AP, Connolly, a former barrister and member of parliament since 2016, has been outspoken in her criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and has warned against what she described as the European Union’s increasing “militarisation” after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While her stance aligns with Ireland’s tradition of neutrality, critics have cautioned that it could strain relations with key allies.
She will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has served the maximum two seven-year terms, becoming Ireland’s 10th president and the third woman to hold the office.
Prime Minister Micheál Martin congratulated Connolly on her "very comprehensive election victory," saying he looked forward to working with her as "Ireland continues to play a significant role on the global stage, and as we look forward to hosting the EU presidency in the second half of 2026", reported AP.
The campaign saw only two active contenders after Fianna Fáil’s candidate, former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin, withdrew three weeks before polling day over a past financial dispute. His name, however, remained on the ballot due to the late timing of his withdrawal.
The electoral commission noted a “significantly higher than normal” number of spoiled ballots, adding that there would need to be “deeper and further reflection” on voter dissatisfaction. Deputy Premier Simon Harris said the spoiled votes highlighted how “many people in Ireland now are clearly feeling disaffected or disconnected with politics.” He added that officials would examine whether the threshold for securing a presidential nomination should be revised, AP reported.
Though the president’s powers are limited to representing Ireland and performing constitutional duties, Connolly’s victory was welcomed by the left as a sign of broader political change. Labour leader Ivana Bacik said, “We have seen a real appetite for the change that Catherine represents... We believe this really does mean a new sort of politics is possible, that we can now realise the ambition that I talked about a year ago: the real prospect of a centre-left-led government after the next general election.”
Musician Bob Geldof and former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor were among several public figures who expressed interest in contesting the election but failed to secure enough nominations to enter the race.
(With inputs from AP)