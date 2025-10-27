Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

Left-leaning independent Catherine Connolly secures over 60% of votes to become Ireland’s 10th president, succeeding Michael D. Higgins.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Catherine Connolly, Ireland presidential election 2025, Irish politics
Catherine Connolly smiles to supporters after being elected as the new President of Ireland at Dublin Castle, Ireland, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Catherine Connolly wins Ireland’s presidency with backing from left-leaning parties.

  • Connolly criticised Israel’s Gaza war and warned against EU militarisation.

  • Prime Minister Micheál Martin congratulates her on a decisive national victory.

Independent lawmaker Catherine Connolly has been elected as Ireland’s next president, winning a clear victory over her centre-right rival Heather Humphreys in Saturday’s vote, according to AP.

Official results showed Connolly, who received support from several left-leaning parties including Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats, securing more than 60 per cent of the vote. The presidency is largely a ceremonial position in Ireland.

Humphreys, representing the centre-right Fine Gael, conceded defeat before counting concluded, saying, “Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best.”

According to AP, Connolly, a former barrister and member of parliament since 2016, has been outspoken in her criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and has warned against what she described as the European Union’s increasing “militarisation” after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While her stance aligns with Ireland’s tradition of neutrality, critics have cautioned that it could strain relations with key allies.

She will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has served the maximum two seven-year terms, becoming Ireland’s 10th president and the third woman to hold the office.

Prime Minister Micheál Martin congratulated Connolly on her "very comprehensive election victory," saying he looked forward to working with her as "Ireland continues to play a significant role on the global stage, and as we look forward to hosting the EU presidency in the second half of 2026", reported AP.

Related Content
Related Content

The campaign saw only two active contenders after Fianna Fáil’s candidate, former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin, withdrew three weeks before polling day over a past financial dispute. His name, however, remained on the ballot due to the late timing of his withdrawal.

The electoral commission noted a “significantly higher than normal” number of spoiled ballots, adding that there would need to be “deeper and further reflection” on voter dissatisfaction. Deputy Premier Simon Harris said the spoiled votes highlighted how “many people in Ireland now are clearly feeling disaffected or disconnected with politics.” He added that officials would examine whether the threshold for securing a presidential nomination should be revised, AP reported.

Though the president’s powers are limited to representing Ireland and performing constitutional duties, Connolly’s victory was welcomed by the left as a sign of broader political change. Labour leader Ivana Bacik said, “We have seen a real appetite for the change that Catherine represents... We believe this really does mean a new sort of politics is possible, that we can now realise the ambition that I talked about a year ago: the real prospect of a centre-left-led government after the next general election.”

Musician Bob Geldof and former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor were among several public figures who expressed interest in contesting the election but failed to secure enough nominations to enter the race.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pratika Rawal Injury Update: India Opener Ruled Out Of Remainder Of ICC Women's World Cup - Report

  2. Temba Bavuma Returns To South Africa Squad For India Test Series - Check Full Team

  3. Prithvi Shaw Cracks Third Fastest Double Hundred In Ranji Trophy History

  4. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Caribbean Team Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  4. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  2. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

  3. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  4. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  5. Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 0-1 Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Blue Tigresses Concede Early In Shillong

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’