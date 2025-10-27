Mine Wall Collapse in Dhanbad Kills One, Injures Two

The incident occurred in the Putki mining area when a mine wall caved in, crushing an oil tanker that had entered to refuel earthmovers.
Driver Ganesh Mahato and cleaner Kishore Mahato sustained injuries, while worker Dipak Pandey died at the scene.
The mining company has announced ₹15 lakh in compensation and a job offer for a member of the deceased’s family.
In the Dhanbad region of Jharkhand, the wall of an open-cast coal mine collapsed on an oil tanker on Sunday, killing a private company employee and injuring two others, according to authorities.
According to a senior officer, the disaster occurred in the mining region within the boundaries of the Putki Police Station when the mine's sidewall collapsed, causing the rubble to fall onto the tanker.
"The oil tanker went inside the open-cast mine to refill earthmover machines and overturned after a sidewall of the mine caved in, and the debris fell on the vehicle," Putki Police Station Officer-in-Charge Waqar Hussain said.
According to him, the driver and cleaner of the oil tanker were sent to a nearby nursing home, and a staff member of the private company involved in mining operations who was standing next to the tanker passed away.
Ganesh Mahato and Kishore Mahato were injured, and the deceased was identified as Dipak Pandey, a 25-year-old inhabitant of Rajput Basti in Kendua.
According to the official, the deceased's body was transferred for a post-mortem examination to the Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College in Dhanbad.
According to him, the private company offered the deceased's family Rs 5 lakh in cash for the final ceremonies and a cheque for Rs 10 lakh. Based on compassion, the company also offered a job to one of the family members.
With PTI inputs.