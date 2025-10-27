Mine Wall Collapse in Dhanbad Kills One, Injures Two

A 25-year-old private company worker died after debris from an open-cast coal mine fell on an oil tanker in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mine Wall Collapse in Dhanbad Kills One, Injures Two
Representational Image: Mine Wall Collapse in Dhanbad Kills One, Injures Two
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The incident occurred in the Putki mining area when a mine wall caved in, crushing an oil tanker that had entered to refuel earthmovers.

  • Driver Ganesh Mahato and cleaner Kishore Mahato sustained injuries, while worker Dipak Pandey died at the scene.

  • The mining company has announced ₹15 lakh in compensation and a job offer for a member of the deceased’s family.

In the Dhanbad region of Jharkhand, the wall of an open-cast coal mine collapsed on an oil tanker on Sunday, killing a private company employee and injuring two others, according to authorities.

According to a senior officer, the disaster occurred in the mining region within the boundaries of the Putki Police Station when the mine's sidewall collapsed, causing the rubble to fall onto the tanker.

Deep divers from the Army are at the site and have entered the mine as part of their rescue mission. - Photo: PTI
Assam Mine Accident: Navy Divers Called To Rescue Miners, One Arrested: Assam CM

BY Outlook News Desk

"The oil tanker went inside the open-cast mine to refill earthmover machines and overturned after a sidewall of the mine caved in, and the debris fell on the vehicle," Putki Police Station Officer-in-Charge Waqar Hussain said.

According to him, the driver and cleaner of the oil tanker were sent to a nearby nursing home, and a staff member of the private company involved in mining operations who was standing next to the tanker passed away.

Ganesh Mahato and Kishore Mahato were injured, and the deceased was identified as Dipak Pandey, a 25-year-old inhabitant of Rajput Basti in Kendua.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the official, the deceased's body was transferred for a post-mortem examination to the Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College in Dhanbad.

According to him, the private company offered the deceased's family Rs 5 lakh in cash for the final ceremonies and a cheque for Rs 10 lakh. Based on compassion, the company also offered a job to one of the family members.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shami Hungry For More Wickets; Nagaland Aim To Extend Resistance Against TN

  2. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  5. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  3. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Day In Pics: October 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  3. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket