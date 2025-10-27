Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties, Global Issues At ASEAN Summit

S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, at a time when trade talks between India and the United States are nearing a crucial stage.
“Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.
Their talks come as both countries are edging closer to finalising a proposed bilateral trade agreement. According to an official familiar with the discussions, the deal is “very near” to conclusion, with five rounds of negotiations already completed for the first phase of the pact.
During his visit to Malaysia, Jaishankar also held separate meetings on Sunday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.
The ASEAN summit, hosted by Malaysia in its role as the current chair of the grouping, brings together leaders from across the 11-nation bloc. India, along with the US, China, Japan, and Australia, participates in the forum as a dialogue partner.
