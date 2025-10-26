East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

The membership is expected to aid East Timor’s economic diversification and youth employment efforts as oil revenues decline.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
ASEAN
The 10-member ASEAN bloc includes Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. (for representative purposes) | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • East Timor joined ASEAN in its first expansion in over three decades, with a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur.

  • Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao hailed the milestone, saying “today, history is made.”

East Timor formally joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday (October 26, 2025), marking the bloc’s first enlargement since the 1990s. At the induction ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s flag was raised alongside those of the ten existing member states.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, addressing ASEAN leaders, declared that “today, history is made.” He added, “For the people of Timor Leste this is not only a dream realized but a powerful affirmation of our journey.”

The inclusion of East Timor — the region’s youngest and least-developed nation with a population of 1.4 million — is seen as a powerful statement of ASEAN’s commitment to regional inclusivity.

ASEAN Summit: PM Modi - null
'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

BY Outlook News Desk

The island country was Portuguese colony for over four centuries and was later occupied by Indonesia after 1975. The nation continues to confront severe economic challenges.

Around 42% of its people live below the poverty line, and the majority of its citizens are under 30, making employment creation a critical national goal.

Related Content
Related Content
US and China - null
Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

BY Seema Guha

Although oil and gas remain the country’s main sources of income, dwindling reserves have prompted a push to diversify the economy. Membership in ASEAN offers East Timor access to the bloc’s trade pacts, investment networks and digital market opportunities.

“For us this new beginning brings immense opportunity in trade, investment, education and the digital economy — we are ready to learn, innovate and uphold good government,” Gusmao said, calling the occasion “a beginning of an inspiring new chapter.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Brook Brings Up Fifty To Stabilise ENG's Innings

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Domestic First-Class Action Continues Across Venues

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

  4. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  3. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  5. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  4. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  5. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket