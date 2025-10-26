East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

East Timor joined ASEAN in its first expansion in over three decades, with a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur.
Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao hailed the milestone, saying “today, history is made.”
East Timor formally joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday (October 26, 2025), marking the bloc’s first enlargement since the 1990s. At the induction ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s flag was raised alongside those of the ten existing member states.
Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, addressing ASEAN leaders, declared that “today, history is made.” He added, “For the people of Timor Leste this is not only a dream realized but a powerful affirmation of our journey.”
The inclusion of East Timor — the region’s youngest and least-developed nation with a population of 1.4 million — is seen as a powerful statement of ASEAN’s commitment to regional inclusivity.
The island country was Portuguese colony for over four centuries and was later occupied by Indonesia after 1975. The nation continues to confront severe economic challenges.
Around 42% of its people live below the poverty line, and the majority of its citizens are under 30, making employment creation a critical national goal.
Although oil and gas remain the country’s main sources of income, dwindling reserves have prompted a push to diversify the economy. Membership in ASEAN offers East Timor access to the bloc’s trade pacts, investment networks and digital market opportunities.
“For us this new beginning brings immense opportunity in trade, investment, education and the digital economy — we are ready to learn, innovate and uphold good government,” Gusmao said, calling the occasion “a beginning of an inspiring new chapter.”