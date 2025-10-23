'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

In a post on X, Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits. Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." The prime minister has led the Indian delegations at the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit in the last few years.