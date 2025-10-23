'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

Jairam Ramesh claims PM chose virtual participation to dodge awkward questions from the US President over Operation Sindoor and oil trade with Russia.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • Congress alleged PM Modi’s absence from Malaysia’s ASEAN summit is politically motivated, not due to “scheduling issues.”

  • Jairam Ramesh mocked the PM for avoiding face-to-face interaction with Donald Trump, calling it “far too risky.”

  • Government sources maintained Modi will join virtually, citing a warm exchange with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim ahead of the summit.

The Congress said Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to participate electronically in the ASEAN conference instead of physically visiting Malaysia just to avoid being cornered by US President Donald Trump.

Social media posts praising President Trump are one thing, but it is "far too risky" for the prime minister to be seen physically mingling with the man who has claimed 53 times that he halted Operation Sindoor and five times that India has committed to stop purchasing oil from Russia, according to Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh.

Prime Minister Modi has communicated with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, and is scheduled to participate digitally in the summit.

PM Modi Arrives In Laos PDR For 2024 ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits - | Photo: X/NarendraModi; Representational image
Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

BY Seema Guha

"For days the speculation has been - will He or won't He? Will Mr. Modi go to Kuala Lumpur for the Summit or not?" Ramesh said on X.

He stated that it now seems certain that the PM will not go.

The Congress leader claimed that it meant he has lost out on numerous chances to display his "self-styled Vishwaguru" persona or to embrace and take pictures with foreign leaders.

"The reason why Mr. Modi is not going is simple. He just doesn't want to be cornered by President Trump who will also be there. He refused an invitation to attend the Gaza peace summit in Egypt a few weeks back, precisely for this reason," Ramesh said.

"Posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing. But to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Op Sindoor and has claimed 5 times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is another matter. It's far too risky for him," he said.

"The PM may well be recalling that old hit Bollywood number: Bachke rehna re baba, bachke rehna re," Ramesh said.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Modi will not be physically visiting Malaysia to attend the ASEAN summit discussions starting on Sunday, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit is scheduled for October 26–28 in Kuala Lumpur.

PM Modi will take part in the ASEAN-India summit virtually.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits. Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." The prime minister has led the Indian delegations at the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit in the last few years.

Trump and the leaders of a number of ASEAN's conversation partners have been invited by Malaysia.  On October 26, Trump will embark on a two-day trip to Kuala Lumpur.

In 1992, a sectoral cooperation was established, marking the beginning of the ASEAN-India dialogue relations.  In December 1995, this advanced to a full discussion partnership, and in 2002, it reached a summit level relationship.

In 2012, the relationship was promoted to a strategic partnership.

Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia are the ten ASEAN members.

With an emphasis on strengthening collaboration in the fields of trade and investment as well as security and defence, the two-way ties between India and ASEAN have seen a notable upturn in recent years.

With PTI inputs.

