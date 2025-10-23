Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

India-US ties took a beating in August when Washington slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. Initially, it was 25 per cent, but later another 25 per cent was added for lifting discounted Russian oil. Trump and his senior Cabinet colleagues accused India of funding Russia’s war on Ukraine. Since then, the situation has improved. President Trump called the PM to wish him on Diwali and announced that New Delhi would STOP buying Russian oil. India did not outrightly cross swords with Trump but maintained that it would buy oil from wherever possible to meet its energy demands. Trump also clarified later that it would take time for India to totally stop importing Russian oil.