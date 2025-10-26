At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

Fresh violence erupts in Kurram and North Waziristan as delegations negotiate in Turkey; Pakistan warns of 'open war' if no deal, following week of deadly exchanges that killed dozens.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan, Afghanistan Extend Ceasefire as Doha Peace Talks Begin Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan, Afghanistan Extend Ceasefire as Doha Peace Talks Begin Amid Border Tensions Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan reports 5 soldiers killed, 25 militants dead in Kurram/North Waziristan clashes; follows Oct 12-15 fighting with 40+ Pakistani troops and dozens of Taliban lost.

  • Second round focuses on monitoring TTP/BLA threats; Asif warns of 'open war' sans deal, building on Doha ceasefire.

  • 37 civilians dead, 425 wounded per UNAMA; borders closed disrupt trade, with global powers urging de-escalation along Durand Line.

Pakistan reported at least five soldiers killed and 25 militants neutralized in renewed border clashes with Afghanistan on Friday and Saturday, even as delegations from both sides convened in Istanbul for peace talks aimed at de-escalating tensions. The Pakistani military stated that militants attempted incursions from Afghanistan into Kurram and North Waziristan districts, prompting counterstrikes that destroyed several border posts.

The flare-up marks a setback to the fragile ceasefire agreed upon in Doha on October 19, following a week of intense fighting—the worst since the Taliban's 2021 takeover—that saw mutual accusations of aggression. Earlier clashes from October 12-15 resulted in over 40 Pakistani soldiers and dozens of Taliban fighters killed, alongside civilian casualties: Afghanistan reported 12-29 civilian deaths and over 100 injuries in Spin Boldak, while UNAMA tallied 37 civilian fatalities and 425 wounded in the week ending October 17. Pakistan's airstrikes targeted alleged TTP camps in Kandahar and Helmand, killing 19 militants per reports, though unverified by the Taliban.

Related Content
Related Content

The second round of talks in Istanbul, facilitated by Qatar and Turkiye, focuses on a joint monitoring mechanism to curb cross-border terrorism, with Pakistan demanding Afghanistan prevent TTP and BLA attacks from its soil. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed optimism that Afghanistan seeks peace but warned that failure to agree could lead to "open war." Border crossings like Chaman and Torkham remain partially closed, halting trade and stranding goods, exacerbating Afghanistan's economic woes.

International calls for restraint from the UN, China, Russia, and the U.S. underscore fears of escalation along the disputed 2,611-km Durand Line, with satellite imagery confirming damage to Taliban compounds from Pakistani strikes. Analysts note the talks' success hinges on verifiable anti-terror commitments, amid 2025's surge in TTP/BLA attacks making it Pakistan's deadliest year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025: Services Script History With Shortest Completed Match And Double Hat-Trick Feat

  2. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

  3. India Vs Bangladesh: Pratika Rawal Suffers Injury Scare During Women's World Cup Match

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine Expresses Disappointment On Not Being Able To End Career On High

  5. Who Is Uma Chetry? Indian Wicketkeeper Making ODI Debut Against Bangladesh In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

  3. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  4. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  5. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket