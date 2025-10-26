At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

Pakistan reports 5 soldiers killed, 25 militants dead in Kurram/North Waziristan clashes; follows Oct 12-15 fighting with 40+ Pakistani troops and dozens of Taliban lost.
Second round focuses on monitoring TTP/BLA threats; Asif warns of 'open war' sans deal, building on Doha ceasefire.
37 civilians dead, 425 wounded per UNAMA; borders closed disrupt trade, with global powers urging de-escalation along Durand Line.
Pakistan reported at least five soldiers killed and 25 militants neutralized in renewed border clashes with Afghanistan on Friday and Saturday, even as delegations from both sides convened in Istanbul for peace talks aimed at de-escalating tensions. The Pakistani military stated that militants attempted incursions from Afghanistan into Kurram and North Waziristan districts, prompting counterstrikes that destroyed several border posts.
The flare-up marks a setback to the fragile ceasefire agreed upon in Doha on October 19, following a week of intense fighting—the worst since the Taliban's 2021 takeover—that saw mutual accusations of aggression. Earlier clashes from October 12-15 resulted in over 40 Pakistani soldiers and dozens of Taliban fighters killed, alongside civilian casualties: Afghanistan reported 12-29 civilian deaths and over 100 injuries in Spin Boldak, while UNAMA tallied 37 civilian fatalities and 425 wounded in the week ending October 17. Pakistan's airstrikes targeted alleged TTP camps in Kandahar and Helmand, killing 19 militants per reports, though unverified by the Taliban.
The second round of talks in Istanbul, facilitated by Qatar and Turkiye, focuses on a joint monitoring mechanism to curb cross-border terrorism, with Pakistan demanding Afghanistan prevent TTP and BLA attacks from its soil. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed optimism that Afghanistan seeks peace but warned that failure to agree could lead to "open war." Border crossings like Chaman and Torkham remain partially closed, halting trade and stranding goods, exacerbating Afghanistan's economic woes.
International calls for restraint from the UN, China, Russia, and the U.S. underscore fears of escalation along the disputed 2,611-km Durand Line, with satellite imagery confirming damage to Taliban compounds from Pakistani strikes. Analysts note the talks' success hinges on verifiable anti-terror commitments, amid 2025's surge in TTP/BLA attacks making it Pakistan's deadliest year.