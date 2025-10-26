At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

The flare-up marks a setback to the fragile ceasefire agreed upon in Doha on October 19, following a week of intense fighting—the worst since the Taliban's 2021 takeover—that saw mutual accusations of aggression. Earlier clashes from October 12-15 resulted in over 40 Pakistani soldiers and dozens of Taliban fighters killed, alongside civilian casualties: Afghanistan reported 12-29 civilian deaths and over 100 injuries in Spin Boldak, while UNAMA tallied 37 civilian fatalities and 425 wounded in the week ending October 17. Pakistan's airstrikes targeted alleged TTP camps in Kandahar and Helmand, killing 19 militants per reports, though unverified by the Taliban.