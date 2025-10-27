Football

Lazio 1-0 Juventus, Serie A: Tome Basic’s Goal Secures Home Victory At Stadio Olimpico

Juventus’ winless run stretched to eight matches after Toma Basic’s early strike handed Lazio a 1-0 victory in Serie A. The breakthrough came just nine minutes into the match, when Jonathan David’s misdirected header allowed Basic to seize possession and fire a long-range effort past Mattia Perin, deflecting off Federico Gatti. Juventus tried to respond, with Andrea Cambiaso missing the target and Francisco Conceicao shooting over, but they managed only one shot on target before halftime. The team has now gone three consecutive league games without scoring for the first time since September 2024, leaving them just one point clear of Lazio in the standings.