Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Toss Update: India Bat First In Bengaluru As Sarfaraz Khan Returns In Playing XI

India and New Zealand are up against each other in the opening Test match of the bilateral series on Thursday in Bengaluru. Here are the toss and playing XI updates of the IND Vs NZ Test match

Indias Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk on the field during rains. PTI Photo
India's Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk on the field during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

India are playing New Zealand in the first Test match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and after no toss on the opening day, finally the action started with the toss on Thursday. (IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Toss Update

India won the toss and elected to bat first in Bengaluru.

The pitch is hard and easy to bat on despite being under covers for almost three days. The spinners might get some assistance from the surface.

Indian team management have called back Sarfaraz Khan and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Akash Deep and Shubman Gill are two changes from the playing XI that forced a win against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Gill missed out due to neck stiffness and the management wanted an extra spinner that's why Yadav was added to the playing XI.

India's captain Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch after rain stopped play during the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Bengaluru Weather Forecast

BY Outlook Sports Desk

For New Zealand, their batting stalwart, Kane Williamson missed the first Test due to injury. Will Young might come to bat at number three. Tim Southee will be assisted by William O'Rourke and Matt Henry in the bowling department.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test - Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Play To Resume In Bengaluru; IND - 13/3 In 12.4 Overs
  2. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Sajid Khan Takes Five As England Go Seven Down In Multan
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Toss Update: India Bat First In Bengaluru As Sarfaraz Khan Returns In Playing XI
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Upholds Section 6A Of Citizenship Act Which Grants Citizenship To Immigrants In Assam
  2. Chennai Rains Subside But Depression To Make Landfall Today, Bengaluru To Get More Showers
  3. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  4. Cabinet Formation In Haryana: A Balancing Act Between Castes And Regions
  5. Central Disaster Relief Funds For Kerala Disproportionately Low, Claims State
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: 25 Killed In Lebanon; Israel Allows 50 Aid Trucks Into Gaza After US' Warning | Latest
  2. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  3. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  4. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Play To Resume In Bengaluru; IND - 13/3 In 12.4 Overs
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As CM Today, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy