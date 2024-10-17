India are playing New Zealand in the first Test match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and after no toss on the opening day, finally the action started with the toss on Thursday. (IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Toss Update
India won the toss and elected to bat first in Bengaluru.
The pitch is hard and easy to bat on despite being under covers for almost three days. The spinners might get some assistance from the surface.
Indian team management have called back Sarfaraz Khan and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Akash Deep and Shubman Gill are two changes from the playing XI that forced a win against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Gill missed out due to neck stiffness and the management wanted an extra spinner that's why Yadav was added to the playing XI.
For New Zealand, their batting stalwart, Kane Williamson missed the first Test due to injury. Will Young might come to bat at number three. Tim Southee will be assisted by William O'Rourke and Matt Henry in the bowling department.
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test - Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke