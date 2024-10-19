Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has praised young batters Rachin Ravindra and Sarfaraz Khan for their respective knocks in the Bengaluru Test match. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar praised the Kiwi and Indian batter for their sensational centuries in the 1st Test. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Sarfaraz's hundred came at a crucial time after Rachin Ravindra's knock had taken the visitors to 402 in their first innings of the Test match. New Zealand piled on a huge innings lead of 356 but Sarfaraz, teaming up with Rishabh Pant, brought down the deficit to 12 runs at lunch on day four.
"Cricket has a way of connecting us to our roots. Rachin Ravindra seems to have a special connection with Bengaluru, where his family hails from! Another century to his name. And Sarfaraz Khan, what an occasion to score your first Test century, when India needed it most! Exciting times ahead for both these talented youngsters," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on Saturday, October 19.
Playing in only his fifth Test, the Mumbai man, resuming from 70, tamed overcast conditions and New Zealand bowlers in impeccable fashion as India added 63 runs ahead of the first drinks break.
A good chunk of it came from Sarfaraz’s bat and the way he nullified the Kiwis pacers through late cuts was just exceptional. In fact, 40 out of his first 100 runs came in the arc between point and third man through a melange of late cuts.
Sarfaraz' hundred moment came through a polished backfoot punch through covers for a boundary off Tim Southee. Sarfaraz ran around the field and jumped in joy.
At lunch on day four, India were 344 for the loss of three wickets and trailing by 12 runs. Rishabh and Sarfaraz forged a formidable partnership for the fourth wicket by adding 113 runs.
(with PTI inputs)