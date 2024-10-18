Earlier, Rachin Ravindra (134) hit his first century in India to take New Zealand's first innings total to 402 all out. The left-hander was well supported by former Kiwi captain Tim Southee (65). On the second day of the match when the play finally began, India were shot out for 46, the lowest Test total by any team in Asia. Devon Conway's 91 had handed New Zealand early lead after which Ravindra and Southee extended it to 356 runs.