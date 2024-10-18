Cricket

India Become First Team In Test History To Smash 100 Sixes In A Calendar Year

Virat Kohli hit Ajaz Patel for a six in the 30th over of the second innings to help India achieve the milestone

Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli.` Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

India on Friday became the first team in the history of Test cricket to smash 100 sixes in a calendar year. The Indian team touched this feat during their second innings of the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. (Day 3 HighlightsMore Cricket News)

Virat Kohli hit Ajaz Patel for a six in the 30th over of the second innings to help India achieve the milestone. In their last series against Bangladesh, India had crossed England's record of 86 sixes in a calendar year to claim the record of most maximums in a calendar year in Test cricket history.

Check below the list of teams with most sixes in a calendar year:

  • 102* - India in 2024

  • 89 - England in 2022

  • 87 - India in 2021

  • 81 - New Zealand in 2014

  • 71 - New Zealand in 2013

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra celebrates his second Test ton in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra Becomes The First New Zealand Batter To Register A Hundred In India Since 2012

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the ongoing year, England are the second best Test team in terms of hitting sixes with 68 maximums so far.

Virat Kohli's milestone six was the only one that the former Indian skipper hit in his innings where he got out on 70 on the last ball of the third day. Sarfaraz Khan, who also had a big role in extending India's six-hitting record, was batting on 70 from just 78 balls at stumps.

Sarfaraz had hit three sixes and seven fours in his quickfire knock. He took on the Kiwi bowlers from the time he came to the crease and raised his fourth Test half-century from just 42 balls.

Virat Kohli acknowledges the applause after getting to his 31st Test half-century during the first India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Past 9,000-Run Landmark - Check Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kohli and Sarfaraz put up India's first century partnership for the third wicket against New Zealand since 2014. Kohli was caught behind off Glenn Phillips and India finished the day at 231/3, still trailing by 125 runs. India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) and captain Rohit Sharma (52) too scored valuable runs.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra (134) hit his first century in India to take New Zealand's first innings total to 402 all out. The left-hander was well supported by former Kiwi captain Tim Southee (65). On the second day of the match when the play finally began, India were shot out for 46, the lowest Test total by any team in Asia. Devon Conway's 91 had handed New Zealand early lead after which Ravindra and Southee extended it to 356 runs.

