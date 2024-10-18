Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Past 9,000-Run Landmark - Check Full List

Virat Kohli took 197 innings to complete his 9,000 Test runs, making him the fourth-fastest Indian and the 13th fastest overall to 9,000 Test runs in terms of innings

virat-kohli-ind-vs-nz-1st-test-bengaluru-2024-ap-photo
Virat Kohli acknowledges the applause after getting to his 31st Test half-century during the first India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to cross the 9,000-run mark in Test cricket on Friday (October 18, 2024). Kohli achieved the milestone when he went past the 53-run mark on the third day of the first India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)

With that, Kohli joined the exclusive and illustrious company of Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs) in scoring more than 9000 runs for the Indian Test team.

Kohli took 197 innings to complete his 9,000 Test runs, making him the fourth-fastest Indian and the 13th fastest overall to 9,000 Test runs in terms of innings. Dravid is the fastest from the country, getting past 9000 runs in 176 innings, while Kumar Sangakkara tops the overall list with 172 innings needed to get there.

Former India skipper Kohli now has 9,000 runs and counting in 116 Test matches with an average of 48.91, including 29 hundreds and 31 half-centuries at the time of writing.

The landmark follows a recent lull in Test scores for Kohli, who last hit a hundred in the format back in July 2023. Batting at number 3, Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck in the first innings against New Zealand as India were all out for a lowly 46.

In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli had become the quickest batter to complete 27,000 international runs in just 594 innings.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Virat Kohli Dismissed Off Last Ball; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Past 9,000-Run Landmark - Check Full List
  3. Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch SL-A Vs HK Match
  4. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: BAN A Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024: New York Strikers Unveil Star-Studded Squad For New Season
Football News
  1. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  2. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
  3. East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
  5. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fresh Low-Pressure Area Soon, Heavy Rains To Continue In South India; Delhi's Yamuna Covered In Froth
  2. Day In Pics: October 18, 2024
  3. Satyendar Jain Of AAP Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case 2 Years After Arrest
  4. Smog Weather Returns To Delhi
  5. Delhi Govt Identifies 13 Hotspots With 'Very Poor' Air, Forms Committee To Monitor Them
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  2. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  3. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  4. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  5. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Virat Kohli Dismissed Off Last Ball; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3