Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

India face New Zealand in the first Test starting on Wednesday, 16th October in Bengaluru. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the IND vs NZ test cricket match

IND vs BAN Test Match - captain Rohit Sharma
India take on New Zealand in the 1st Test in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

India will lock horns against New Zealand in the first Test starting October 16, Wednesday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the home team look to solidify their numero uno position in the World Test Championships (WTC) table. (More Cricket News)

Kiwis, who will miss the services of former skipper Kane Williamson, will have a new captain at the helm.

Tom Latham will lead the BlackCaps after Tim Southee resigned from his position ahead of the IND vs NZ tour. The Kiwis come into this series on the back a dismal Sri Lankan tour wherein they lost the series 2-0 to the Island Nation.

The series saw Southee step down from the captaincy role and also raise fingers at the team management and senior figures in the team. India on the other hand, will be buoyed by their performances against Bangladesh and will be bullish going in this three-match series.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-head Record

India have faced the Kiwis 63 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 of those to New Zealand's 13 victories. 28 have been either drawn or abandoned.

  • Matches - 63

  • India - 22

  • New Zealand - 13

  • Draw - 28

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. - Photo: X | Tanuj Singh
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India vs New Zealand Test, Live streaming And Telecast

When will India vs New Zealand Test series begin?

India vs New Zealand Test series will begin on October 16.

What is the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The first Test match between India and New Zealand will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the 1st India vs New Zealand Test start?

The first India vs New Zealand starts at 9:30 AM IST with the toss set to take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs NZ Test series?

Sports 18 will live telecast India vs New Zealand Test series in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Test series?

The IND vs NZ 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs New Zealand: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson , Will Young

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W Thrash SCO-W By 10 Wickets
  2. India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Face Alyssa Healy-less AUS-W At Sharjah
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score: Toss At 7:00 PM IST Due To Wet Outfield
  4. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Drop Babar For Next Two Tests; Shaheen, Naseem Opt Out
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match
Football News
  1. Spain 1-0 Denmark, Nations League: Luis De La Fuente Calls Coaching La Roja 'A Joy' During Unbeaten Streak
  2. Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics
  3. IND Vs VIE, International Friendly: We Could Have Scored Another Goal, Says Farukh Choudhary
  4. Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics
  5. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
  4. Jannik Sinner Revels In 'Special Feeling' After Confirming Year-End Number One Ranking
  5. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Updates, Day 1: Duco Telgenkamp Sold To Dragons For INR 36 Lakh
  2. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  3. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  4. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  2. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  3. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  4. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
  5. Gujarat: 9 Dead, 1 Injured After Soil Caves In At Factory Site; PM Modi Condoles Incident
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  2. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  3. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  4. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  5. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know