India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

India will lock horns against New Zealand in the first Test starting October 16, Wednesday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the home team look to solidify their numero uno position in the World Test Championships (WTC) table. (More Cricket News)
Kiwis, who will miss the services of former skipper Kane Williamson, will have a new captain at the helm.
Tom Latham will lead the BlackCaps after Tim Southee resigned from his position ahead of the IND vs NZ tour. The Kiwis come into this series on the back a dismal Sri Lankan tour wherein they lost the series 2-0 to the Island Nation.
The series saw Southee step down from the captaincy role and also raise fingers at the team management and senior figures in the team. India on the other hand, will be buoyed by their performances against Bangladesh and will be bullish going in this three-match series.
India vs New Zealand Head-to-head Record
India have faced the Kiwis 63 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 of those to New Zealand's 13 victories. 28 have been either drawn or abandoned.
Matches - 63
India - 22
New Zealand - 13
Draw - 28
When will India vs New Zealand Test series begin?
India vs New Zealand Test series will begin on October 16.
What is the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?
The first Test match between India and New Zealand will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time will the 1st India vs New Zealand Test start?
The first India vs New Zealand starts at 9:30 AM IST with the toss set to take place at 9:00 AM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs NZ Test series?
Sports 18 will live telecast India vs New Zealand Test series in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Test series?
The IND vs NZ 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
India vs New Zealand: Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.
Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson , Will Young