Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury

New Zealand’s selectors have added white-ball specialist Mark Chapman to the squad, providing the left-hander an opportunity to possibly make his Test debut

new zealand batter kane williamson X tanuj singh
Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Photo: X | Tanuj Singh
New Zealand’s star batter Kane Williamson is set to miss the opening Test against India in Bengaluru, as he continues to recover from a groin strain suffered during the recent series against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

The injury, sustained during the second Test in Galle, has delayed Williamson's departure to India as he undergoes rehabilitation at home.

Williamson’s absence is a significant setback for New Zealand, considering his vast experience in subcontinental conditions and his leadership in the middle order.

New Zealand’s selectors have added white-ball specialist Mark Chapman to the squad, providing the left-hander an opportunity to possibly make his Test debut.

Chapman, who has played 78 limited-overs matches for New Zealand, has limited first-class experience but boasts a century against India A in 2020. He last played red-ball cricket for New Zealand A in 2022 and impressed in his recent domestic outings for Auckland.

New Zealand's team for the three-Test series remains largely unchanged from the squad that toured Sri Lanka. However, spinner Michael Bracewell will only be available for the first Test before he returns home for the birth of his second child.

He will be replaced by Ish Sodhi, who is set to feature in the second and third Tests. The team will be led by Tom Latham after Tim Southee recently stepped down as captain following New Zealand’s 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka.

Black Caps selector Sam Wells expressed hope that Williamson could return later in the series, depending on his rehabilitation progress. "The advice we've received is that Kane needs to rest and rehabilitate, rather than risk aggravating the injury," Wells said. "While it’s disappointing not to have him for the first Test, we’re hopeful he can return for the latter part of the tour."

New Zealand's coaching staff for the India tour includes former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath, who will assist as a spin-bowling coach, an essential role given India’s spin-friendly conditions.

The first Test in Bengaluru marks the beginning of a three-match series between India and New Zealand.

