India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

India was without the services of Rishabh Pant on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand after copping a blow to his knee during the second day’s play. The Indian team management informed shortly before resumption of play on Friday that Pant will remain away from action. India are facing a hefty lead after being bowled out for their lowest-ever score on home soil against the Kiwis in the 1st innings.