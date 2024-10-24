IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Convinces Rohit To Take Review For Young's Dismissal - Watch

Sarfaraz Khan played a crucial role in helping India take the second wicket against New Zealand in the second Test match in Pune, despite not being involved in catching or bowling. (Day 1 Blog | More Cricket News)
The incident happened just before the lunch break on the opening day of the second Test match in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin's down-the-leg delivery touched Will Young's batting gloves and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took a fine catch.
But he was not sure of an edge. The bowler Ashwin was also confused and stopped appealing after showing some interest initially. But Sarfaraz Khan, who was fielding at backward square leg kept running to the captain.
He was very confident that he heard a sound and tried to convince the captain Rohit Sharma to take a review. Sharma felt hesitant but Virat Kohli also joined Khan in persuasion and he took the review.
The review shows the ball touched the gloves and the umpire gave that out. The Indian team started to celebrate and everyone thanked Khan for his call.
Sarfaraz's manner of convincing his captain won the internet. Many fan pages started making memes and many lauded his game awareness.
Sarfaraz Khan made his maiden Test hundred in the first match in Bengaluru. He was dismissed for a duck in the first inning but made 150 runs in the second inning.
India are bowling first as New Zealand opted to bat first in the second Test match after winning the toss and were 92/2 at Lunch break on Day 1.