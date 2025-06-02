India A Vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4 Highlights: Nitish, Jurel Remain Unbeaten As Match Ends In Draw

India A began the day with Shardul Thakur taking the new ball, aiming to wrap up England Lions' innings quickly and give their batters another opportunity to build on their strong position. With two slips in place, Thakur and Harshit Rana struck early blows to keep the pressure on, but England Lions managed to level the scores, showing resilience despite the quick wickets. A painful moment came when Jack took his eyes off a rising delivery, crouched to duck, and was struck hard on the forearm — a blow that could linger. India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, having missed out in the first innings, will be keen to get another chance with the bat.