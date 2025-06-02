India A Vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4 Highlights: Nitish, Jurel Remain Unbeaten As Match Ends In Draw

England Lions vs India A Day 4: Catch the highlights and updates from day 4 of the 1st Unofficial Test between India A and England A on 2 June here

karun-nair-india-a-vs-england-lions-bcci
Karun Nair celebrates his century during India A vs England Lions Unofficial Test match. X | BCCI
The first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions ended in a draw at Canterbury after both sides dominated with the bat. India A declared on 241/2 late on Day 4, leading by 211. Abhimanyu Easwaran (68) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (64) gave a strong start, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (53*) finished unbeaten. Earlier, India A posted 557 in their first innings, powered by Karun Nair’s brilliant 204 and Sarfaraz Khan’s fluent 92. England replied with 587, and began the final day at 527/7, still trailing by 30, before Shardul Thakur dismissed Zaman Akhter lbw for 44. On a flat pitch offering little to bowlers, Rehan Ahmed was the pick with 2/41, but a result was never really on the cards. Catch the highlights of day 4 here
LIVE UPDATES

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Good Afternoon!

A very good afternoon to everyone tuning in for our live coverage of the India A vs England Lions, Day 4 match today at Canterbury. The action begins at 3:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates.

England Lions currently trail by 30 runs at stumps on Day 3, after India A posted a total of 557 in the first innings.

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: What Happened On Day 3

England Lions continued their solid batting display on Day 3 of the unofficial Test in Canterbury, with centuries from Tom Haines, Max Holden, and Dan Mousley guiding them to 527/7 by stumps. The trio made full use of a flat pitch as India A’s bowlers struggled with consistency. Mukesh Kumar was the standout, picking up three wickets in a fiery morning spell, but he received little support from the rest of the attack. Haines built on his overnight hundred, while Holden and Mousley dominated the middle overs, reducing India A’s lead to just 30 runs by the end of the day.

Read the full story here.

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score

The fourth day action will begin shortly at 3:30 PM IST with match moving likely for a draw.

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: ENG-A 557/9 (137.2)

India A began the day with Shardul Thakur taking the new ball, aiming to wrap up England Lions' innings quickly and give their batters another opportunity to build on their strong position. With two slips in place, Thakur and Harshit Rana struck early blows to keep the pressure on, but England Lions managed to level the scores, showing resilience despite the quick wickets. A painful moment came when Jack took his eyes off a rising delivery, crouched to duck, and was struck hard on the forearm — a blow that could linger. India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, having missed out in the first innings, will be keen to get another chance with the bat.

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score

ENG-A 587 (145.2)

A long wait but India A have finally bowled out England Lions. A 49-run last wicket partnership has been ended by Nitish Kumar Reddy and England Lions end up with a lead of 30 runs.

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score

Yashasvi Jaiswal wasted no time as India A began their second innings trailing by 30 runs. The aggressive left-hander is racing to 11 off 9 balls. Abhimanyu Easwaran joined him at the other end, adding a four of his own off Ajeet Dale as India A cruised to 16/0 in just 1.4 overs at a brisk 9.6 run rate.

ENGA: 587

INDA: 557 & 17/0 (1.5)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score

India A have stormed ahead in their second innings with a fiery 66-run opening stand in just 8.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting with authority, smashing 41 off 29 balls, including six fours and a six, while Abhimanyu Easwaran has chipped in with a fluent 23 off 22.

IND-A: 557 & 66/0 (8.2)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score

India A lead England Lions by 93 runs with 123/1 in their second innings at Canterbury.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal are building a steady partnership.

INDA: 557 & 123/1 (19.4)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Tea Update 

Easwaran is steady and consistent on 64 off 80 balls, anchoring India A’s second innings alongside Dhruv Jurel. The duo has added 21 runs so far, taking the score to 144/1 in 26 overs at Tea on Day 4. India A now lead England Lions by 114 runs.

INDA: 144/1 (26)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Lead By 189 Runs!

After a steady start, Nitish Reddy has launched a brutal counterattack, smashing Dan Mousley for 4, 6, 4 in the 39th over. Alongside Dhruv Jurel, the duo has stitched a fluent 69-run stand off just 65 balls, pushing India A’s lead to 189 runs late on Day 4.

INDA: 219/2 (38.4)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Match Drawn!

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test ends in a draw! Nitish Reddy (52) and Dhruv Jurel (53) remained unbeaten, guiding India A to 241/2 in the second innings. But no result in Canterbury.

What's Next?

The 2nd Test between India A and England Lions will start from June 6 at the County Ground, Northampton.

